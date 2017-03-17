Succession boss Simon Chamberlain passes away

Succession chief executive and founder Simon Chamberlain has sadly passed away.
In a statement, the company says he died suddenly earlier today. No further announcements are being made at this time.
Succession says: “Our thoughts and concerns are with his wife Helen and children Charlotte, Henry and Olivia at this difficult time.”
The company will continue to be led by the management team and by chairman Ray Pierce.
Chamberlain’s career has spanned almost 30 years in financial services, including as chief executive of Thinc Group and as a partner at St James’s Place.
What a shock worked with Simon at Dunbar and Zan a massive character my thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.
Rather shocking, bearing in mind he was the same age as me (52). Condolences to his family.
Absolutely stunned. There are few people in financial services who genuinely make an impact and Simon definitely did. In later years we all went our seperate ways but when we met up it was always like old times. My thoughts are with Helen and the children
I am so sorry to see Simon go. What a huge loss !
I admired the man for his tremendous talent which is now lost to the Industry. Impossible to replace. My heart felt condolences to his lovely family.
Such sad news my thoughts are with Helen and the children.
Just seen on my phone. What a tradgedy. So young. Sincere condolences to his wife and family who must be stunned.