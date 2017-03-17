Succession boss Simon Chamberlain passes away

Succession chief executive and founder Simon Chamberlain has sadly passed away.

In a statement, the company says he died suddenly earlier today. No further announcements are being made at this time.

Succession says: “Our thoughts and concerns are with his wife Helen and children Charlotte, Henry and Olivia at this difficult time.”

The company will continue to be led by the management team and by chairman Ray Pierce.

Chamberlain’s career has spanned almost 30 years in financial services, including as chief executive of Thinc Group and as a partner at St James’s Place.

