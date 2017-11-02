Succession adds £400m with double acquisition

Succession Group has completed the acquisition of Accountants Financial Services (Scotland) and H&L Financial, adding more than £400m in funds under management to the business.

AFS is based in Edinburgh and Glasgow and H&L, which is the holding company for Inspire Wealth Management, is based in Manchester and Stratford-on-Avon. Both businesses started working with Succession earlier this year and were acquired through the “fast-track” process.

AFS managing director Paul Scarff says: “We chose to work with Succession Group because of the obvious synergies between our businesses – not least, a commitment to independent investment advice and financial planning.”

Inspire Wealth Management co-founder Colin Hanrahan says: “Like other centres… Manchester will become a key location in Succession’s growing network of client servicing hubs, creating a solid base to continue the acquisition trail, and providing highly-specialised resource within a single centre of excellence to meet the extensive needs of clients across the UK.”

Succession corporate director Paul Morrish says the business is “delighted” AFS and Inspire chose Succession.

In August, Succession announced the acquisition of four members, adding more than £520m in funds under management.