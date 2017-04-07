Succession adds £190m to funds with Scottish acquisition

Scottish financial planning firm Accountants Financial Services, which has £190m funds under management, has joined Succession as a member firm.

AFS is based in both Edinburgh and Glasgow. According to its website, six financial planners work for the firm.

Managing director Paul Scarff says: “Becoming a member of Succession was a natural next step for a firm of our size and reputation. We have a clear vision to develop our proposition and the well-regarded team at Succession will provide the specialist expertise and support to help us achieve our long-term goals.”

Succession Advisory Services group proposition director Sanjay Shah says: “Successful and profitable firms value our control and ownership of the services and solutions which are essential to achieving their clients’ financial goals. Our investment in technology, training and support further enhances businesses that want to focus on their relationships with clients.”

The acquisition is the first since Succession co-founder Simon Chamberlain passed away last month.