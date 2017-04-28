Succession acquires two advice firms in £4m deal

Succession Group has acquired member firms Paul Jones Financial Services and Equity Invest for a total consideration of £4m.

The consolidator has now acquired four businesses this year. It bought member firms Lewis Chambers and Plan4Wealth in March in a deal that valued the businesses at more than £10m.

Paul Jones is based in Southampton and the Isle of Wight and Equity Invest is a Wimbledon-based firm. Both firms have worked with Succession since 2015.

Succession group corporate director Paul Morrish says the business is planning further “substantial growth” in 2017.

Morrish says: “At the same time, Succession Group has accelerated plans to acquire and integrate businesses from our affiliated membership, delivering long-term security for clients, succession planning for business owners and career development opportunities for planners and client servicing teams.”

Equity Invest founder Richard Hunter adds: “Our focus on ethical investing adds a new dimension for clients, and we are excited about contributing our ethical investment experiences within a large and successful national business.”