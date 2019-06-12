Money Marketing
Succession acquires six advice firms as assets pass £8bn

Network UK mapSuccession Wealth has acquired six advice firms across the UK in a new phase of growth that will see it target more regional areas.

Together, the acquisition deals total £800m in assets under management, with 16 advisers and 2,100 clients joining the group.

Bristol firm Ellaby Pollard, Warwick Butchart Associates in Cheltenham and Winter Financial Services in Marlow have been acquired.

Succession Wealth has also purchased Glasgow-based Killermont Investments to strengthen its presence in the Scottish city, with another Glasgow firm also set to join Succession’s ranks subject to FCA approval.

Inverness-based Mackenzie Strategies has also been acquired.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Succession group communications and public relations director Mark Stokes says: “Scotland is an area of our business that we are very proud of and there are plenty of developments happening in the various regions of the country.”

The group has also spoken with several firms in Aberdeen and is set to announce a further nine acquisitions across the UK this year.

Two of the six firms acquired in this latest round were part of Succession’s advisory network prior to their full buyout.

Succession Wealth adviser to head up CISI Birmingham branch

Succession chief executive James Stevenson says: “Since the launch of our advisory business just five years ago and the acquisitions we have completed, Succession Wealth is now in a very strong position to continue to deliver sustainable growth.

“The most sustainable companies prioritise their relationships with their clients and stakeholders, and our aim is to ensure everyone who is interested in benefiting from full financial planning and wealth management has ready access to the best possible advice.”

Stokes says the group has not ruled out making acquisitions in Northern Ireland and Wales but will not look to expand to the Channel Islands.

