Succession acquires four more firms in Â£20m deal

Succession has acquired four more members, adding more than £520m in funds under management.

The consolidator’s £20.6m deal will see it take over Prosperitas Independent Financial Advisers, Sigma Asset Management, Norris and Fisher Independent Financial Services and Tim Burton.

The purchases take the number of firms acquired by Succession to 40.

Succession corporate director Paul Morrish says: “We are delighted that these four high-calibre independent advice businesses have chosen to be acquired by Succession Group.”

Harrogate-based Prosperitas joined Succession’s affiliated membership in 2015.

Prosperitas co-founder Lawrence King says: “We are already actively recruiting for qualified wealth planners and support staff with the drive, commitment and character to meet the demands of a successful wealth planning brand.”

Surrey-based Sigma Asset Management joined Succession as a member in 2011.

Sigma managing director Julian Milner says: “Over the years, the Sigma team benefitted greatly from Succession’s transformational professional consultancy services, and together we created a high-performing, profitable and successful wealth planning business.”

Co-founder of Dorset-based Norris and Fisher Independent Financial Services Mark Lambert says: “With no plans to exit the industry, the Norris and Fisher team look forward to joining Succession and benefiting from the great opportunities for growth and personal development, knowing clients will be well cared for.”

Norris and Fisher appointed representative Tim Burton adds: “Remaining independent, I now get to concentrate on the best part of my job of working with clients and moving the business forward.”

Succession Group was advised on the acquisitions by law firm Michelmores.

