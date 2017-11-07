Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Stumped by social media?

By Scott Mill, Digital Marketing Consultant

In an age of seemingly endless distractions, getting the attention of your audience can seem daunting.

The challenges faced are already being addressed by other industries and it occurred to me that we could learn a few things from the game of cricket.

Play the short game

Test cricket has historically been viewed as the pinnacle of the sport, with momentum swinging back and forth over five days of action before the victor takes the spoils. It had held this reputation from the very first test match between Australia and England in 1877.

Today, however, things are very different with shorter, limited-over forms of the game taking centre stage as people look for more immediate gratification.

That sounds pretty similar to marketing to customers. Instead of going hunting for the details themselves, they’re looking for the answers in a more digestible format – and this is where social media can add real value.

On Twitter you’ve got just 140 characters to get your message across so you have to keep things clear and simple; distilling complicated concepts into just a few short sentences. Reducing the amount of space you have to express yourself throws up its own challenges in terms of how you make yourself stand out.

An easy way of making the most of the space available to you is to make use of images to capture a user’s eye and draw them to your message. Another way to get their attention is to highlight a key statistic or quote with a link to where they can find out more should they wish to delve deeper.

Pick your shots

Swinging at everything that comes your way isn’t usually a recipe for success. Concentrate your efforts on the channels that your clients or potential clients use.

Similarly there’s no need to try and comment on every trend or topic or jump on every hashtag. You should instead focus on areas where you feel you have a viewpoint that adds real value to the conversation rather than repeat what others have said.

Night and day

Another innovation that the cricketing world has introduced to spice things up is day/night tests. The first men’s day/night test cricket match was played in 2015 and more are planned for the coming years.

The lesson we can take from this is that sometimes the best way of making sure that somebody sees a message is simply to send it to them at a different time. There is no single best time to post on social media – it’ll depend on your audience, but trying different times may deliver some surprising results.

Don’t just send messages during working hours. How often have you been on a train and realised everybody around you is staring at their phone? Try scheduling your posts for first thing in the morning or when your potential clients could be commuting home.

Of course, adopting these new channels doesn’t take away from the value and richer experience of longer, more traditional formats.

To find out more about our cricket sponsorship, click here.

Follow us on Twitter at @rlprotection or on LinkedIn.

Source: https://blog.twitter.com/official/en_us/a/2014/what-fuels-a-tweets-engagement.html

Recommended

Technology-Tablet-Tech-Computer-500x320.jpg

Old Mutual compensates couple after ‘misleading’ online information

Old Mutual Wealth must compensate a couple after showing incorrect information on its website that led them to believe they could not move their money out of certain under-performing funds. The couple, Mr and Mrs F, made a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service about Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance saying its website wrongly claimed […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpg
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum. The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His […]

FCA interior 620x430

DFMs feel the heat of FCA oversight

Twenty-five investment management firms were investigated by the FCA in 2016, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed. A further seven have been the subject of a so-called Section 166 notice up to July this year. S166 reviews, also known as skilled person reviews, are conducted by the FCA when it is concerned about […]

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg

For better or worse, or to save IHT!

Karen Playfair, Senior Marketing Consultant I recently got married, and my husband and I realised that as a result we should review our wills – not one of our most romantic moments, but possibly one of our more sensible ones! And even though we both previously had wills, it turns out that when you get […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Platform charges stay flat with Cofunds among cheapest

The adviser platform market grew by 25.4 per cent in the 12 months to 30 June 2017, but average charges have remained flat. According to research from Platforum, the average charge for a £100,000 portfolio in that period was 0.41 per cent, compared to 0.40 per cent in 2016. The average charge for a £500,000 […]

3

Tributes paid as pensions luminary Mike Morrison passes away

Tributes have poured in from across the financial planning profession after the passing of veteran pensions guru Mike Morrison. Morrison passed away at his home yesterday. He was 55. Morrison gained the respect of the industry through a number of roles in his 30 years working in the profession at companies including Winterthur Life, Axa […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment