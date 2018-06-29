Money Marketing
Collapsed DFM compensation continues as FSCS refunds Sipp customers

By

strand capital fscs compensationThe Financial Services Compensation Scheme has paid customers of two Sipp providers connected to collapsed discretionary fund manager Strand Capital.

Payments have been made directly to Easy Sipp and The Wise Sipp after the FSCS wrote to customers on 25 June to alert them of the payments.

A statement from the FSCS says for many customers these payments are just the first stage in returning assets to them.

FCA: New guidance body must boost profile of FSCS

The FSCS said in May it had paid out £5.7m to nearly 800 customers of the London-based DFM strand. The payments were made to 796 investors and related to client cash only.

That compensation was paid directly into customers’ Sipps.

An administrator’s report published in January shed light on a host of failings that led to the collapse of Strand, which was put into special administration in May last year.

2

Treasury delays cold-call ban to autumn

The Treasury has confirmed further delay to the pensions cold-calling ban due to ‘technicalities.’ The end of June deadline has been missed as the Treasury confirms regulations around the ban will not be laid before parliament until autumn. A Treasury spokesman says: “Following debates in parliament, and having considered evidence from the industry, we will launch […]

Quilter completes sale of single-strategy OMGI business

Quilter has completed the sale of Richard Buxton’s single-strategy business Old Mutual Global Investors to TA Associates for £583m. The firm says in a stock exchange announcement the total consideration  comprises an upfront cash consideration of £576m and an additional £7m of deferred consideration which will be received by 2021. Quilter listed as a standalone […]

  Julian Stevens 29th June 2018 at 1:40 pm

    How long before Strand Capital was put into special administration did the FCA become aware or ought reasonably to have been aware that it was in financial difficulties and that client monies were at risk?

