Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FSCS faces pressure as collapsed DFM’s administrators secure just 65p in £1 for investors

By

Investors in collapsed discretionary fund manager Strand Capital have got back 65p for every £1 they invested, two years after the firm went into administration.

Claims were paid at the beginning of April, the latest administrators’ report reveals, with more pressure set to fall on the Financial Services Compensation Scheme as it picks up the shortfall.

A second distribution of client money is set to be paid in future, but the administrators estimate there will still be insufficient funds to cover claims.

Through the combination of payments and the FSCS compensation, however, the administrators estimate 97.8 per cent of clients with a client money claim will get their balance paid in full.

The report dated 14 June, which was uploaded to Companies House today, shows that not all investors have claimed back money where Strand was just acting as custodian.

Only 68 per cent provided details of where their client custody assets should be sent, according to the report.

“Almost all clients are eligible to receive compensation from the FSCS” for the costs that the administrators are recovering from their custody asset balances, the report notes.

The administrators decided the fairest way to charge was to take a £2,250 fixed fee per client for custody assets, or the value of the assets, whichever is lower, with 99.5 per cent of members able to claim this back in full from the lifeboat fund.

However, the administrators say it is “unlikely” it will get enough assets back to repay unsecured creditors as well.

Missing coupon payments

The battle continues for investors who held particular bonds through Strand. The administrators maintain that Optima Worldwide Group, which took over Strand three years before it collapsed, owes bondholders nearly £492,000 for interest on a 2016 coupon which has not been included in the compensation calculations.

Asset management conglomerate Optima purchased Strand in 2014. Previous administrators’ reports have detailed how Optima made an investment into the company to develop an algorithmic trading platform.

This went live in February 2016. Before then, Strand Capital only arranged investments in Optima bonds, but these were reduced as “alternative investment products were introduced by the company” the administrators say.

A company called 5Aplha – also linked to British Steel pension transfers –  provided IT services to Strand, according to the reports. The administrators say that in around November 2016, a “significant portion” of Strand’s investments were moved to the Irish domiciled 5Alpha Adventurous Fund and/or Conservative Fund.

According to the Financial Times, 60 Tata Steel workers had their pension funds transferred into the 5Alpha Conservative and 5Alpha Adventurous funds.

The paper reports that the estimated ongoing annual fees of both funds were above 2.1 per cent.

The paper adds that a client complained to advice firm Active Wealth after having his money invested in the 5Alpha funds through Strand.

“The administrators continue to pursue resolution to [the bond coupon] matter,” they say in the report.

The report adds: “Investigations into matters brought to our attention and more generally in relation to the demise of the company continue. Should any creditor, client or other interested party have any additional information that might assist us with our investigations, please provide that information to us as soon as possible.”

Overall, the administrators have spent at least 5,700 hours on the project, billing nearly £2.5m in costs. A further £526,000 has been racked up by legal advisers on the case.

Recommended

Don Scott: Six senior managers regime myths busted  

Effort is required but compliance will not be too big a jump if the right processes are in place. With most regulation, a certain amount of interpretation of the rules is required, particularly in the absence of prescriptive guidance. This means firms can often go overboard, or not far enough. Nowhere is this more apparent […]

Jeremy Corbyn
4

High net worth advised fear a Corbyn-led government

A Labour-party government under leader Jeremy Corbyn is of more concern for the advised population than the ongoing impacts of Brexit, according to deVere Group. Chief executive Nigel Green says the UK’s high net worth in particular will be looking to “Corbyn-proof” their finances. He says: “Since the beginning of the year a large and […]

A DGT with 100% access and 100% discount?

Clare Moffat, Technical Manager, looks at the benefits of pensions from an IHT perspective. 100% access and 100% discount – what type of wrapper could this be? A pension! Post flexibility there is 100% access (for those over 55) and normally pensions are inheritance tax (IHT) free. With flexibility the options available on death mean […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Gender protection gap revealed as men’s cover nearly double women’s

The divide in average protection sales between men and women reveals a significant gender gap in cover, according to data collected by Iress The average sum assured over a three-year period for critical illness cover for men was £10,985.88, while for women it was £5,790.17. Looking at life and critical illness cover, men were assured […]

Phil Wickenden: Data alone doesn’t bring progress

“We just need more data.” Really? More data is usually available. It takes time or money, but you can always get more data. However, you’re probably not using all the data you’ve already got. This may sound odd coming from a market researcher, but I think there’s too much research. Too much data. Too much […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Stephenson 11th July 2019 at 11:58 am

    £438 per hour for the administrators. Nice pay if you can get it.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com