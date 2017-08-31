Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Stocks and shares Isas overtake cash

By

UKCoinsCurrencyPoundsFalling480wThe amount invested in cash Isas has collapsed as stocks and share accounts have overtaken them for the first time.

Data from HM Revenue and Customs shows that the number of cash Isas opened dropped by 1.6 million in 2016/17, falling to 8.5 million. The amount invested fell by nearly £20bn, dropping to £39.2bn.

Stocks and shares Isa subscriptions were up £1.2bn to £22.3bn. The movements take the total amount invested in stocks and shares Isas to £315bn, passing the £270bn held in cash Isas.

The trends have been put down to a cut in interest rates, as well as last year’s personal savings allowance allowing basic rate taxpayers tax-free interest of up to £1000.

Hargreaves Lansdown financial planner Danny Cox says: “Low interest rates and the new personal savings allowance have precipitated a collapse in cash ISA saving. While understandable, this may prove to be short-sighted as neither low interest rates nor the personal saving allowance are necessarily a permanent fixture of the financial landscape, though it’s fair to say both do look set to remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

Cox adds that stocks and share Isa funds overtaking cash Isas’ “reflects the fact that the stock market has produced better long term returns than cash, and also that people investing in stocks and shares ISAs tend to hold them for longer.”

Recommended

UK-Sinking-Debt-GBP-Currency-Money-700x450.jpg
1

Pensions stickier than Isas for debt-racked Britons

Debt-bound Britons are more than twice as likely to cancel regular payments into Isas than pensions, new research has found. Two-thirds of people with persistent unsecured debts have reduced regular payments into Isas and savings accounts, compared to 26 per cent of those paying into workplace pensions and 43 per cent of those paying into […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
68

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg

James Hay parent downplays vertical integration concerns

IFG Group has said it is not concerned about its ownership of both platform James Hay and advice business Saunderson House as the regulator prepares to take a look at vertical integration in the advice market. IFG announced its half-year results this morning, showing increases in client acquisitions for both James Hay and Saunderson House. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Emerging-Market-Growth-Growing-General-700x450.jpg

DB pension deficits up £40bn

The combined deficit of defined benefit pension funds in the UK now stands at £460bn, according to the latest figures from consultancy PwC. Between July and August, deficits increased by £40bn, according to the firm’s Skyval Index, which tracks around 5,800 DB pension funds. Together, the funds manage around £1,570bn in assets, with liability targets […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Corporate bonds take top spot for adviser sales

The Corporate Bond sector was the most popular among advisers in July, data from FundsNetwork shows, replacing the Global sector as the best-selling sector. The Mixed Investment 20-60% and the Mixed Investment 40-85% sectors were in third and fourth place respectively for sector sales, with the Mixed Investment 0-35% sector also in the top 10. […]

1

Suitability review three months on: Has anything changed?

Three months after the FCA’s review of advice suitability, advisers are eagerly awaiting the regulator’s next moves. Some have said they have already incorporated feedback received into their firms, while others are still looking for more clarity. The FCA’s study found the vast majority of advisers had a clean bill of health on suitability but […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment