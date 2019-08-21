Steve Webb: State pension advice clients will thank you for

Advisers used to worrying about clients hitting lifetime limits on pension tax relief or focused on tax planning for clients with seven figure estates may be surprised to hear it could be useful to discuss the humble state pension with clients.

But if the response to the recent state pension webinars I have hosted is anything to go by, there is plenty of appetite both to understand the new system better and to see how best to support clients with state pension issues.

At its most basic, advisers can help clients to know and understand what state pension they have already got and how much it could be. The place to start is the ‘check state pension’ section of the gov.uk website which provides a full, year-by-year national insurance record, information about the state pension that has been built up so far, and a projection of what pension could be reached by pension age.

Although most of the data is right most of the time, it’s worth flagging a few potential glitches.

The first is the Department for Work and Pensions has admitted to me around 3 per cent of online state forecasts are incorrect. This appears to be cases where people have had contracted out defined benefit pension membership and possibly transferred from one scheme to another. More worryingly, DWP says a few years ago the error rate was more like 10 per cent. This suggests there are quite a few incorrect state pension forecasts out there on which people may be depending. If you are in any doubt, it is worth asking for a written statement as the problems with the online system apparently do not apply to written statements.

Linked to this is the case for making sure your client checks their NI record. I have come across a number of cases recently where people have paid NI through their working life but some contributions are missing in the online record. In some cases this will make no difference to their final pension (as you can get a full pension without having to have contributed for every year) but in others it will have an impact . It’s worth making sure your record is correct.

I have also come across large numbers of cases where people – mainly mothers – who should have received NI credits for time at home with children but where those credits are missing. Provided the child benefit was in the right name (the person who wants the NI credits) and the woman wasn’t paying the ‘married woman’s stamp’ at the time, then years of getting child benefit since 1978 should count and be on the record. One change to this is since 2010 the child has had to be under 12.

If the credits are missing you can fill in Form CF411 to get them back. If the wrong person was claiming the child benefit you can also apply to get the credits switched from one partner to the other.

There are also real advice opportunities created by the move to the new state pension when it comes to paying voluntary NI contributions. In the early years of the new state pension, many people will not get a full pension because of past periods of contracting out. But if they have gaps in their NI record from 2016/17 onwards – perhaps because they have retired early – they can top up via voluntary NICs which are incredibly good value. If they can pay Class 2 contributions for the self-employed this is practically free money, but even if they pay standard Class 3 contributions for a full year costing a lump sum of £780 will often boost annual pension in retirement by around £250 which is a fantastic investment.

While the state pension may not be a large part of some clients’ retirement planning, it may be more important to their spouse. Again, there may be opportunities here to benefit the client. For example, if the spouse is not going to get a full pension, there is no reason why the client could not fund voluntary NI contributions to boost their spouse’s state pension.

Another state pension option which is worth a conversation is deferral. Some people assume they have to take their state pension as soon as they reach pension age and are not aware of the potential advantages of deferral. Although the terms of deferral are not as generous as under the old system, it can still be worth exploring especially for those who are continuing to work passed state pension age and who might pay a lot of tax on their state pension if they draw it on top of earnings.

In my experience, even relatively wealthy people feel very strongly about the state pension and are determined to get what they are entitled to. Any help you can give them in that process is likely to be well received!

Steve Webb is Director of Policy at Royal London