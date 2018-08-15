Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Steve Bee: The elephant in the room on workplace pensions

By

Employers providing DC pensions pay far less into them than those providing DB schemes

Sooner or later, we will have to accept the fact the golden age of company pension provision in the UK is over. It has been for some time now, yet the pensions industry and the government are still in denial.

The problems have been there from the start. Yes, gold-plated defined benefit pensions once provided millions of people with enormously valuable assets that dwarfed the paltry state pension payments available.

The state could never be as generous to its population. No social contract would survive the long timescales needed to bring such plans to fruition for all. It can only ever provide pension entitlements seen to be affordable to working contributors and fair between generations; a rift all too easy to exploit in the twists and turns of political rivalries over time.

Steve Bee: Why we need an extra pension system

But even in its heyday, that gold-plated company pension sector was only ever able to provide for the half of the population that worked for the biggest employers – including, of course, the biggest of all: the government.

Today, the provision has declined even further. Employers are more likely to offer new entrants pension benefits on the defined contribution basis rather than DB.

There is nothing wrong with that. Indeed, DC pensions can offer far more flexibility to people later in life than DB schemes. If the same level of contribution is made to a DC scheme over a working lifetime as the level of contributions required by a generous DB scheme then, by and large, the value of the accrued assets would be the same.

But the problem is that employers providing DC pensions pay far less into them than those providing DB schemes. And that applies even when it is the same employer running both types of scheme.

Steve Bee: Employers tied in knots by red tape on pensions

This is a problem no one seems comfortable talking about these days. It is the elephant in the room.

It is true we now have millions more saving since the pension reforms of 2012. But the price we have paid for that – the demise of the state second pension – is something understood by no more than a handful of people. For this reason, it is not part of the national debate and likely never will be.

In the meantime, the river of private pensions in the UK will only get shallower as it widens out to include so many more of us.

Steve Bee is director at Jargonfree Benefits

Recommended
3

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]
2

Which level 4 exams are right for your staff?

There is a bewildering choice of exams at level 4, all tested in different ways. Here, I want to look at two of the most popular routes: the CII’s Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning and Diploma in Financial Planning. There are, of course, options from other examining bodies such as the Chartered Institute for Securities […]

PPI refunds taper off despite claims deadline

Compensation payouts to customers who were missold payment protection insurance have remained at their lowest since February, FCA figures show. Data released by the regulator this week shows £383m was paid out in June, down from £403.4m in May and £398.3m in April. The latest compensation figure is up £61m on June last year, but refunds […]

India H2 outlook: biometric IDs, GST and a financial sector revolution

Thomas Smith, Fund Manager & Co-Head of Emerging Market Equities, argues that a new India is taking shape with the introduction of biometric IDs, increasing smartphone penetration and a growing demand for credit. Read more here Investment risks Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Blog: Young, female advisers have every chance of success

When I first started flicking through career guides and thinking about what path to take, I wanted to make sure my job gave me flexibility, the ability to travel and the opportunity to meet people. After researching it, I realised a career in financial planning could tick all these boxes and, so far, my experience […]

Mortgage-House-Coins-Wallet-House-700x450.jpg

FCA criticises mortgage administrators’ ‘inflexible’ complaints handling

The FCA has published the findings of its review into how non-deposit taking mortgage lenders and mortgage third-party administrators handle complaints, concluding that some approaches are “inflexible”. The regulator wanted to see if the processes involved in handling complaints posed a risk to customers, and, in some areas, found room for improvement. While the FCA […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 15th August 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Yes, nothing very new, but the reasons appear to be overlooked:

    1. The largest employer segment is now the smaller firm and they cannot afford these generous benefits.
    2. Many investors have learned the lesson and generally try to avoid those firms with DB schemes. They have always been an open chequebook and it is perverse that funding these pensions is sometimes greater than dividends paid out.
    3. Britain pays the most parsimonious State pension in the whole of the OECD – as measured by the percentage of national average earnings. This is inexcusable.
    4. “The state could never be as generous to its population”. Not so. Norway a country that was pratically bankrupt in the early C20 now has the best sovereign wealth fund in the world and it is used for pension benefits. Other countries do a lot better than we do (Greece is NO example!).
    5. Successive governments have used pensions (both private and state) as a football. The financial services industry also doesn’t have clean hands. Is it therefore a wonder that many don’t trust pensions? It seems to me that instead of CRAP (Contributions relief at payment) the old system, where people actually saw their tax bill reduced as a consequence of their contribution was a rather better incentive.
    6. The whole ethos of the UK population is geared to spending what the don’t have. Indeed our economy relies on it. Compare this to Germany where the very word guilt is the same as debt. (Schuld). Perhaps we need to change our habits?

  2. Oliver Smith 15th August 2018 at 2:54 pm

    The whole reason DB is no longer a thing is because of their huge cost to the employer. DC pensions took over literally so employers could pay less in, so I’m not sure why it’s such a surprise. Some firms were less generous with their DB as some firms are now less generous with their DC schemes. Nothing new or surprising about it.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com