Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brexit deal brings stronger Sterling but advisers cautious

By

The pound has edged higher on the news prime minister Theresa May might achieve a breakthrough Brexit deal.

Yesterday the story broke that a draft deal between UK and EU negotiators was in the pipeline and the pound rose 1.4%, trading at $1.3036 against the dollar and reaching €1.1542, a near seven-month high, against the Euro.

The momentum continued this morning and market watchers will be waiting for the outcome of a Cabinet meeting on the draft deal later today.

May has implored her colleagues to back the deal as she attempts to steer it through parliament before the UK leaves the EU next March.

WorldFirst chief economist Jeremy Thomson-Cook says the sustainability of any gains will depend almost entirely on the Cabinet meeting.

He adds solidarity with May will lead to the pound strengthening while a Brexiteer rebellion sure to burst any bubble of optimism.

Transfer values rising in Brexit run up

Barclays Smart Investor head of investment strategy Will Hobbs says signs the withdrawal agreement is taking shape are somewhat offset by the murkier parliamentary maths required to see the agreement through.

Meanwhile research from Canada Life shows advisers are turning increasingly cautious in the lead-up to Brexit.

A survey it conducted in August 2018 with responses from 227 professional advisers shows one in three advisers say they are more likely to recommend defensive stocks because of Brexit, up from one in 10.

Furthermore 19 per cent of advisers are looking at opportunities to invest overseas, up by over 10 per cent.

Property sector steels for second Brexit lull

Canada Life executive director Richard Priestley says: “Although we are only a few months away from Brexit, the impact remains far from clear. Advisers continue to plan client portfolios that address the known and unknown alike. Invest too much outside the UK and you could miss out on a roaring economy.

“Stay in, and potentially watch the value of your clients’ investments fall. With Brexit looming nearer, our research suggests more advisers are likely to take a cautious approach until the impacts are better understood.”

Recommended
6

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

Lucy Brown: FOS ruling shows why research matters

A recent decision by the Financial Ombudsman Service to uphold a complaint following “unsuitable” life insurance advice has put a spotlight on the importance of proper research. The case concerned a 53-year-old client who had been told by her adviser that life cover premiums were likely to be “excessive and unaffordable” for her. The Ombudsman found […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Brooks Macdonald managing director steps down

Brooks Macdonald managing director of UK investment management Nick Holmes is stepping down after 22 years at the firm. He decided to step down from the board on 30 November and will leave at the end of the year, an announcement from the firm this morning reveals. Following Holmes’s departure, the UK investment management business […]

Cooling nominal growth has been negative for emerging markets

Hiroki Hashimoto, Senior Quantitative Analyst provides an update of the positioning of our Investment Clock model and allocation within our Multi Asset funds. He argues that cooling nominal growth has been negative for emerging markets, but the outlook for the next few months could provide opportunities to buy dips in this area. Read the blog […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS still processing 2,000 Beaufort Securities cases

Two thousand clients of discretionary fund manager Beaufort Securities are yet to be refunded close to a year on from its closure to new business. Confirming it is still working on around 2,000 cases, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme says 3,000 of a total 17,500 retail clients affected will be given a “large part” of their […]

Aegon hires ex-Fidelity strategy head for platform role

Aegon has appointed ex-Fidelity strategy head Ed Dymott (pictured) to the newly created role of managing director for transformation, innovation and growth. Aegon says Dymott will be responsible for strategic planning and ensuring the business is well placed to capitalise on changes in adviser and customer needs. This will involve analysis of industry developments including the latest […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com