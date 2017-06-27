Money Marketing

Stephanie Flanders to exit JP Morgan Asset Management

Flanders will leave the fund group to head up a 120-strong economics desk at Bloomberg

JP Morgan Asset Management chief market strategist for UK and Europe Stephanie Flanders is leaving the firm to return to journalism.

Flanders, who was previously the BBC economics editor before joining JP Morgan in 2013, will lead the economics desk at Bloomberg, Financial News reports.

A memo to Bloomberg staff from editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said the firm needed to lead the way on economics “on the terminal and beyond” and that the company would be bringing together the research and news teams under Flanders’ leadership.

The 120-strong team will be called Bloomberg Economics.

Flanders will join in in October and will spend several months in New York before joining the London office.

In a tweet Flanders said she was excited to be returning to journalism and joining a team of “world-beating” economists and economics journalists.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 27th June 2017 at 9:28 am

    Flexit?

  2. Paul Woolley 27th June 2017 at 9:46 am

    Flanders to Swan off ?

