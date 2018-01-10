Money Marketing
State pension will run out without NIC increase, Govt actuary warns

By

Funding for the state pension will be depleted by 2032 without a rise in National Insurance Contributions, the Government Actuary’s Department predicts.

In order to avoid a deficit, GAD says that a 5 per cent rise in NICs could be needed.

The numbers assume current policy such as the triple-lock holds and the state pension age rises in line with expectations.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “What many people may not realise is there’s no big pot of money set aside to pay future state pensions. Instead, they are funded on a ‘pay as you go’ basis meaning future state pensioners are reliant on the NI contributions of future workers to pay their pensions, creating the potential for intergenerational tension. There’s always a trade-off to be made between state pension age, the yearly amount of state pension paid out, other benefits NI pays for such as the current hot topic of social care, and at what rates NI contributions need to be set to cover these costs.”

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby says that the figures paint a “grim picture” for the future of the state pension, noting that other options to mitigate pension spending including further increasing the state pension age or reducing the value of the state pension appear unpalatable.

He says: “The harsh reality is that, as demographics bite and the Baby Boomers flood towards retirement, the cost of the state pension will inevitably balloon.”

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Andy Robertson-Fox 10th January 2018 at 9:29 am

    I wonder if GAD have incorporated in their calculations the current £580 million required to end the discrimination against the frozen pensioners?

    Of course GAD is only responsible for advising the government of the potential shortfall but for the government to determine how any such shortfall is to be met

  2. Bruno Geiringer 10th January 2018 at 9:45 am

    Something is terribly wrong here with our nation’s finances. Governments are supposed to protect the old, ill and vulnerable yet we have the lowest state pension (https://www.theguardian.com/money/2017/dec/05/oecd-uk-has-lowest-state-pension-of-any-developed-country) and chronic underfunding for social care needs. This is embarrassing for the UK. We need to have a national debate on where the government should best spend the nation’s money. WASPI is the result of another embarrassing pensions cock-up by the government. We need realistic pensions to be there for hard-working people when they retire. Instead of always asking for more tax, the government should realign its spending plans and do it quickly.

  3. Duncan Carter 10th January 2018 at 9:47 am

    The baby boom is not a new phenomena, its been about 70 years in the making but this is not the problem per se.

    The problem is that successive governments have ignored it, just as they are still because they want to be popular and thus re-elected.

    It’s child’s play really or maybe Mr Micawber – “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen [pounds] nineteen [shillings] and six [pence], result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.”

    Ah well, at least the MPs have a nice self awarded pension

