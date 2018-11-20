Lib Dems up campaign for state pension equality

Money Marketing
The Liberal Democrats have stepped up their campaign for state pension equality, asking new pensions secretary Amber Rudd to address the reasons why women face lower pensions than men.

The party has again called for progress on helping women born in the 1950s hit with state pension age rises, a cause popularised by the Women Against State Pension Inequality or Waspi campaign.

It has also reiterated calls to tackle the problem of women left with a reduced pension because they were unaware of the rules around child benefit or did not file the right paperwork.

Rudd took over the role of work and pensions secretary last week after predecessor Esther McVey resigned over the government’s EU withdrawal deal.

Paul Lewis: The trouble with Govt tax allowancesLiberal Democrat MP and work and pensions spokesman Stephen Lloyd says: “This is a government happy to let two sets of women live in potentially reduced circumstances through no real fault of their own, while at the same time pushing through a Budget which contained tax cuts for some of the highest earners in the land.

“It shows that the government, blinded by a Brexit bedlam of its own making, has lost even the most basic common sense in policy making. I hope that Amber Rudd will address this in her new role.”

  1. Andy Robertson-Fox 21st November 2018 at 8:53 am

    The LibDems canpaigned when in opposition for the abolition of the frozen pension policy which affects just 4% of all UK pensioners; they get no index linking because of where they live abroad. In the coalition government the Pensions Minister was LibDem Steve Webb but did they support the repeal of the regulation? Did they heck! It’s now enshrined in the 2014 Pension Act! Well, if the LibDems couldn’t change the law when they held the cards what chance now for a less deserving campaign?

