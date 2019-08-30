Standard Life’s FCA fine and the lessons for your firm

Details of failings that led to a hefty fine can help advice firms avoid their own issues with compliance

On 23 July, Standard Life was issued with a final notice and a fine of almost £31m (reduced from just under £44m for early settlement) in relation to significant regulatory failures relating to the non-advised sale of annuities for a period of almost eight years between July 2008 and May 2016.

The final notice goes into great detail about the various failings of Standard Life in terms of the sales process, the incentives offered to staff and first, second and third line supervision processes. It appears Standard Life got little right in this area, including the cardinal sin of instructing a third party to review its sales incentives and then largely failing to implement the recommendations of that third party – we have seen numerous times over the years there is nothing more likely to irritate the regulator than seeking independent advice and then failing to implement the recommendations made without good reason for doing so.

For those who wish to read all of the gruesome detail – totalling 61 pages – it is available on the FCA website. Aside from the particular failings of Standard Life in this case however, the final notice also emphasises several other wider trends.

1. Although the FCA does identify specific rule breaches by Standard Life in the final notice, the decision is based on breaches of two key principles – with the rule breaches being used as evidence for the breach of the principles:

Principle 3 – A firm must take reasonable care to organise and control its affairs responsibly and effectively, with adequate risk management systems.

Principle 6 – A firm must pay due regard to the interests of its customers and treat them fairly.

This is consistent with an increasing trend by the FCA to base enforcement action on breaches of principles rather than rules. This clearly gives the FCA more flexibility and is also consistent with the FCA’s continued focus on culture within firms, with that culture being set and driven by senior management, explicitly so under the Senior Managers & Certification Regime from 9 December 2019.

2. The increasing reliance on principles makes it even more important firms keep abreast of the FCA’s guidance in any area which affects them. In this case the FCA had published clear guidance on risks to customers arising from financial incentives in January 2013 (FG13/01). This was followed in March 2014 by an FCA thematic review on the same issue (TR14/04).

Both of those documents set out clearly what the FCA regarded as high-risk approaches to financial incentives by firms and the type of mitigating action firms should consider if they choose to use such incentives. Some of the incentives used by Standard Life fell squarely within the categories of high-risk incentives identified by the FCA which must be one reason for the hefty fine.

The guidance, however, potentially applies to all firms operating processes which provide for variable remuneration – any financial incentive scheme will incentivise certain behaviours. That is entirely predictable and so all firms which implement variable pay schemes should consider this guidance, what risks their variable pay structure may present and how to mitigate those risks.

3. Finally, it is worth bearing in mind this fine related to non-advised sales of annuities to customers approaching retirement and who may have been eligible for an enhanced annuity. If there was ever a situation which clearly demonstrated the value of advice it must be this.

The FCA’s Data Bulletin of September 2018, detailing the latest trends in the retirement income market shows – unsurprisingly – that sales of annuities are growing at a much lower rate than sales of drawdown products. However, advised sales of both are falling as a proportion of total sales.

When it comes to retirement products, there are very complex considerations that many, even the majority, of people may struggle to grapple with without proper advice. While the regulator and the government are seeking to increase the amount of information and guidance available to those who are not seeking full-fat advice, it is disappointing that – at the time when advice would potentially bring so much benefit – accessibility to such advice is dropping and the advice gap is widening.

As ever, the FCA’s final notices make fascinating reading and there are always themes that emerge which are applicable to a wide range of firms.

Alan Hughes is partner at Foot Anstey