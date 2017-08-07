Money Marketing

Standard Life tipped for outflows ahead of Aberdeen merger

Flagship Gars fund expected to bear the brunt of outflows in company’s half-year results

Skeoch Keith Standard Life Investments
Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch

Standard Life is expected to announce outflows of over £5.5bn in the first half of the year ahead of the completion of its merger deal with Aberdeen Asset Management.

The Sunday Times reports the flagship £23bn Global Absolute Return Strategies fund is expected to be worst hit following a period of underperformance.

Panmure Gordon analyst Barrie Cornes has cut his full-year profit forecast for Standard Life from £430m to £400m.

Standard Life reports its half-year results tomorrow, and is due to complete its £11bn mega merger deal with Aberdeen on Monday.

The insurer is also understood to be eyeing a merger deal with Scottish Widows. Under takeover rules, it is not allowed to speak to other parties until the deal with Aberdeen is concluded.

