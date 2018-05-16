Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life steadfast on decision to stop TVAS service

By

Retirement plan-pension-reportStandard Life confirms it has no plans to relaunch its suspended transfer value analysis service.

The provider was the first to axe this service after the FCA published its long awaited policy statement on defined benefit transfers at the end of March.

In the statement the FCA said accepting free TVAS software could be seen as a breach of strengthened inducement rules brought in under Mifid II.

These rules tightened regulations on accepting non-monetary benefits from providers.

A number of providers followed Standard Life’s lead and terminated their transfer value analysis services on the back of the FCA’s statement including LV=, Pru, Scottish Widows and Old Mutual Wealth.  

However at the beginning of May, Old Mutual Wealth launched a new TVAS service charging £150 plus VAT for each report.

Standard Life confirms it has no plans to launch a new service.

Financial planning propositions head Alastair Black tells Money Marketing: “We have no plans to launch a new service as the demand is not there from advisers and there are enough firms in the market that offer a paid-for service and can meet current demand.”

Recommended

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual Wealth to charge £150 for TVAS reports

Old Mutual Wealth has launched a new transfer value analysis service after suspending its old service in March. Old Mutual Wealth stopped all transfer value analysis report services after the FCA said such offerings could act as inducements in it’s policy paper on defined benefit transfers. Standard Life, Prudential, LV= and Scottish Widows also suspended […]

2

IFAs fear cost of transfers will increase after TVAS services cut

Advisers fear the FCA’s desire to crack down on unsuitable defined benefit transfers is likely to increase costs for consumers. At the end of March the regulator published a policy statement on transfer advice that said accepting free transfer value analysis software now fell within its definition of inducements. Subsequently, providers including LV, Old Mutual […]

Signing divorce form

Support for in-house TVAS grows after free services cancelled

Around two-thirds of advisers are in favour of doing their own transfer value analysis reports in-house, according to a Money Marketing survey. Less than 30 per cent said that advisers should not conduct their own reports, while 8 per cent remained unsure. At least five firms including LV=, Pru, Standard Life, Old Mutual Wealth and Scottish […]

India Q&A: a market with momentum?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune India is in the midst of a significant transformation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an ambitious reform agenda. But what is the current state of the market and what makes India an attractive investment story today? Read the article here For investment professionals only – not for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Investment Uncovered: Brewin Dolphin on integrating advice and investment management

Brewin Dolphin group head of research Guy Foster explains how the company makes its investment decisions Do you take an in-house or outsourced approach to investment management? Historically, we are an investment firm, so the investment part of our proposition is central to what we do. Our clients benefit from financial advice integrated with investment […]

Kelly-Nick-2012-700x450.jpg

Nick Kelly: Dealing with culture clashes

There is so much diversity around us in business today. Each colleague has their own individual needs, skills, qualifications and expectations. Some people we will click with, but others can be more challenging. We cannot understand why they struggle with certain problems, or perhaps we think they are rushing things or being overly demanding. As […]

Comments

    Leave a comment