Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life returns to equity release after a decade

By

Standard Life 480Standard Life has returned to the equity release market after more than a decade in a tie-up with specialist broker Age Partnership.

The life company previously had a lending arm called Standard Life Bank which offered equity release mortgages until 2008 when it joined many rivals in retreating from the sector as the financial crisis grew.

Standard Life Bank was then sold to Barclays in 2009 for £226m.

The new tie-up with Age Partnership will see the broker’s equity release calculator promoted on Standard Life’s website.

Age Partnership’s advice service will also be offered to existing Standard Life customers.

Standard Life brand and marketing director Susie Logan says: “Equity release adds to our existing suite of life savings solutions, providing an option for those over 55 who want to release a lump sum of money for their retirement years.

“Since pension freedoms, we are seeing so much diversity in the way people are accessing their life savings.”

She adds: “We chose to offer the solution through a partner who has been providing specialist equity release advice for the past 15 years and has helped over one million people decide whether equity release is right for them.

“Furthermore, Age Partnership currently holds the highest net promoter score in the industry, so we are confident that our customers will receive great Equity Release advice.”

Age Partnership commercial director Dan Baines says: “Standard Life’s decision to offer an equity release service direct to customers is recognition that equity release is fast becoming a mainstream solution for later life financing.

He adds: “There are more products on the market than ever before, providing homeowners with flexibility on how and when they choose to access their property equity.”

Age Partnership will also be providing guides to help customers learn more about equity release.

There will be four broad categories of equity release product available via Standard Life:

Customers will be able to choose from a range of lifetime mortgage, drawdown lifetime mortgage and interest-only lifetime mortgage products as well as home reversion plans from a range of different lenders.

Recommended

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Financial planner poaches Standard Life Aberdeen operations manager

Boutique wealth management and advice firm Capital Asset Management has poached Aberdeen Standard Capital client operations manager Chirine Harb. Harb will join the firm as head of operations after leaving her role at Standard Life Aberdeen’s discretionary investment management arm. Prior to that role, Harb worked at Octopus Investments. Harb says: “The decision to move […]

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480
5

FOS orders IFA to pay out over Harlequin property investment

Nurture Financial Planning must compensate a client for the advice it gave him to transfer a defined benefit pension to a Sipp and invest it in Harlequin property. In the upheld Financial Ombudsman Service ruling, Mr A is unhappy about the advice he received from Norwich-based Nurture to transfer his deferred final salary pension benefits […]

Investment

Infrastructure investment: opportunities and challenges

Michael Howard, Head of Alternative Investments at Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), discusses the opportunities presented by infrastructure investment. Infrastructure investment has gained in popularity over recent decades as more investors have sought diversification, stable long-term income streams and an element of inflation protection. Infrastructure is extremely diverse but in essence refers to assets that […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

SimplyBiz acquires Defaqto

Support service provider SimplyBiz has begun to deploy some of the funds raised from its stock market float with a deal to buy ratings and technology business Defaqto. SimplyBiz will pay £74.3m to acquire the entire issued share capital of Regulus Topco Limited, Defaqto’s parent. On completion, Defaqto will have £3.4m in cash on its […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com