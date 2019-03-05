Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life referred to FCA enforcement division over annuities

By

The FCA has referred Standard Life to its enforcement division over issues flagged up in a regulatory review of non-advised annuities.

Last year Phoenix Group acquired Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance arm in a £3bn deal.

Standard Life’s previous annuity sale practices were investigated by the watchdog as part of its thematic review into the sector.

The review ended last September when the watchdog finally ended its inquiry, more than two years after it originally reviewed 11 providers over how they treated longstanding customers.

The FCA expressed particular concerns about failures in the market in general to disclose exit charges, and whether customers were given enough information on an ongoing basis.

Specifically it wanted to establish whether firms provided customers with sufficient information about enhanced annuities.

The regulator looked at whether firms made customers aware of their potential eligibility for enhanced annuities and whether they encouraged them to shop around in order to potentially get a higher income from another provider.

But in annual results published today Phoenix Group says: “Standard Life was referred to the FCA enforcement division to consider whether any of the issues identified in the thematic review on non-advised annuities sales warranted further intervention.”

Recommended

Network UK map
1

National IFA joins forces with East Anglia firm

National IFA Continuum has added Norwich IFA Peter Barton to its group as it expands into East Anglia. Continuum says it will look to continue expanding its footprint as demand for financial advice has increased since it signed a partnership with accountancy network 2020 Innovation. There remains a strong pipeline of other advisers who could […]

House-and-Calculator-Mortgage-Property-700.jpg
5

Aviva criticised for ‘extraordinary’ commercial Sipp restrictions

Aviva’s decision not to allow commercial property to be included in drawdown or when clients want to access tax free cash through their Sipp has come under fire. Money Marketing has seen correspondence between an adviser writing on behalf of their client and an administrator from Aviva’s commercial property investment team. The correspondence concerns Lowland […]

Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares

Schroders increases stake in troubled Provident

Schroders has increased its stake in a troubled sub-prime lender Provident Financial. The asset manager has upped its holdings in the company from 12.4 per cent to 13.7 per cent, according to a stock market update earlier this week. Yesterday, a further update suggested that Schroders’ total holdings of ordinary shares in the company had […]

The Investment Clock: Keep calm and Macron!

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset In a marked contrast to the surge in risk sentiment that followed President Trump’s election in November, markets greeted Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election with satisfaction and relief, rather than euphoria. After rallying strongly on opinion polls that accurately predicted the outcome, the euro held onto […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. D H 5th March 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Here is my thought on how this will go …..

    FCA enforcement will order a S166 on Standard Life (because they (FCA) don’t have the brains to do it themselves) which will cost Standard Life many tens of thousands of pounds, maybe 100’s of thousands, the fact they have had a S166 issued will mean their (Standard Life’s) PI will (at least) treble, again costing many thousands of pounds.

    Who pays ……..sure Standard Life initially, but it will get past on to the customers.

    If Standard Life are not doing things right, then agreed it needs to be fixed, but surely the FCA must have the right people with some brains to determine this and get it corrected, without out sourcing this at the cost of thousands ?

  2. Harry Katz 5th March 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Sub Standard Life was guilty of other exit charges. EG. Some of the older bonds had hefty exit charges, but you could transfer to a newer Std L bond and no charge and then exit without penalty. Same story with pensions, but there was also a transfer charge.

    Over 20 odd years this firm has gone from being a well respected provider of life and pension products to the husk that it is today.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com