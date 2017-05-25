Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Standard Life and Old Mutual reveal how they acquire advice firms

In the wake of our cover story on acquisitions this week, the bosses of two major brands reveal how they pick and value their adviser targets

By

Standard Life’s Strategy

1825 chief executive Steve Murray

We value firms based on range of metrics which differ for every firm as no two firms are alike. The key metrics used for valuing firms are assets under advice, recurring revenue and profitability. We don’t have any standard multipliers – each deal is considered on its own merits, and we spend a considerable amount of time with a business before we reach a valuation. We have found the firms we are attracted to tend to have similar qualities so we don’t see large variations in the valuations multiples.

How do we make it work? Planning, and a cautious approach! 1825 are attracted to businesses with a similar culture to our own, so we are looking for firms with a client-centric approach and we want to hear them talk about their clients relationships with passion and enthusiasm. This has to be coupled with a commitment to their people. The transition approach for both staff and clients is planned and communicated carefully to ensure we can continue to deliver a quality service and products to our clients. We work closely with the management teams in each regional office, tailoring the process according the needs of the staff and clients. It’s an on-going process that doesn’t stop on day one. Like valuations, no two transition plans will look the same.

Steve Murray is chief executive of Standard Life restricted advice arm 1825

Are advisers getting fair value for selling up?

The Old Mutual Model

Managing director at Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers Nigel Speirs

We want to build Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers into a successful business offering high-net-worth clients access to a holistic financial planning experience under a recognised brand.

To achieve that, we have acquired a number of regional offices to allow us to build a presence across the UK. We typically acquire the business in its entirety, with advisers, principals and other staff joining Old Mutual Wealth Private Clients Advisers.

This has allowed us to build a financial planning business with a huge bank of talent, experience and skill. As a result, the majority of business-owners, staff and advisers join us on acquisition and share our vision to grow this business. Where we acquire a client bank from an adviser exiting the industry, we apply a non-compete clause to protect the value of the acquisition.

Because we are aiming to build a business that combines the strength and experience of numerous regional firms into under a single business, with advisers and business principals across the country coming together under Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers, we believe it is appropriate for each firm we acquire to do so on equitable terms. We acquire all businesses for an initial and deferred consideration linked to their assets under advice, and the valuation methodology is always applied equally to each business we acquire.

Nigel Speirs is managing director at Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers

Most Read

Recommended

Old Mutual Wealth expands Birmingham advice base with acquisition

Old Mutual Wealth’s financial planning arm has acquired Infiniti Financial Planning, which it will join with recently acquired Premier to form its Birmingham base. Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers acquired Premier Planning and Premier Wealth in March. Today it announces the purchase of Infiniti, for an undisclosed sum, which gives advice to around 700 […]

Money-Cash-20-Note-Currency-GBP-700x450.jpg

1825 completes Jones Sheridan acquisition after Almary Green U-turn

Standard Life restricted national advice arm 1825 has completed its acquisition of Cheshire based IFA Jones Sheridan – its first since backtracking on a deal to buy Norwich advice firm Almary Green In September, 1825 was forced to pull out of the Almary Green deal after the firms failed to reach an agreement over terms. […]

Will the government listen to its new pensions minister?

By David Piltz

The Conservatives, having won the general election, have apparently decided they have no one within their ranks of MPs with sufficient pensions knowledge to become pensions minister. Steve Webb was always going to be a hard act to follow. Instead they have turned to Dr Ros Altmann, a well-known figure in the pensions industry, and whose own website says she is “a pensions and economics policy expert”. Dr Altmann has just said that her priorities as pensions minister will be “to strengthen British pensions, improve later-life incomes and protect the pensioners of today and tomorrow”.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

IFA

Buckinghamshire - £35,000 + package OTE c£75,000

Leave a comment