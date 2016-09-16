Standard Life marketing director Stephen Ingledew exits

Standard Life UK pensions and savings marketing managing director Stephen Ingledew has left the business and is on gardening leave, Money Marketing can reveal.
Ingledew went on gardening leave on 16 August. Standard Life says the company’s marketing management team will continue to lead the team in his absence.
Ingledew joined Standard Life in 2007 and has held roles a the company including distribution strategy director, customer and marketing managing director, and UK corporate managing director.
Prior to joining Standard Life, Ingledew was Barclays Financial Planning commercial director and also previously worked at national IFA firm Berkeley Berry Birch where he was group chief executive.
A Standard Life spokeswoman says in a statement: “I can confirm Stephen Ingledew has left Standard Life. We wish him all the best for the future.”
I remember Steve from way back in Frizzell days; he was a great guy then and I wish him all the best in the future.
Thanks Paul for your kind words. I hope you are still thriving.
Based on the lousy performance of their ‘flagship’ fund GARS and falling service standards, I would expect others to follow!
I recruited Steve to Friends Prov back in the day. Always got on well with him. More time with Reading FC, buddy?
Thanks David, yes as a ‘raw’ law graduate trainee, I remember well. Premiership next stop for RFC!
I also remember Steve fondly from his Frizzell days when ai was at the MRC. Hope all is well with you Steve, now and in the future