Standard Life marketing director Stephen Ingledew exits

Standard Life UK pensions and savings marketing managing director Stephen Ingledew has left the business and is on gardening leave, Money Marketing can reveal.

Ingledew went on gardening leave on 16 August. Standard Life says the company’s marketing management team will continue to lead the team in his absence.

Ingledew joined Standard Life in 2007 and has held roles a the company including distribution strategy director, customer and marketing managing director, and UK corporate managing director.

Prior to joining Standard Life, Ingledew was Barclays Financial Planning commercial director and also previously worked at national IFA firm Berkeley Berry Birch where he was group chief executive.

A Standard Life spokeswoman says in a statement: “I can confirm Stephen Ingledew has left Standard Life. We wish him all the best for the future.”