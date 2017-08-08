Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Standard Life lines up advice firm acquisitions

1825 past acquisitions are Pearson Jones, Baigrie Davis, Jones Sheridan and Munro Partnership

By

Standard Life’s restricted advice business 1825 is in talks with a number of firms and expects to announce further acquisitions in the second half of the year.

In its first half results statement released today, Standard Life said 1825 now has 73 financial advisers, with more than 8,600 clients and assets under advice of £3.4bn.

The business did not acquire any businesses in the first half of the year.

1825 launched in 2015 with the acquisition of Pearson Jones. It also acquired Baigrie Davis, Jones Sheridan and Munro Partnership. A deal with Norwich adviser Almary Green fell through last year.

Standard Life pensions and savings chief executive Barry O’Dwyer says 1825 is a “core” part of Standard Life.

He says: “We do have a number of firms we are speaking to at the moment, it is hard to call some of these things, but I would expect we will make some acquisitions in H2. We are continuing to deliver the 1825 plan but we still have some work to do to build it out to where we want it to be as a nationwide financial planning business.”

Standard Life’s 1825 scales back acquisitions focus

According to the results statement, UK operating expenses increased by £34m to £272m. The acquisition of Axa’s Elevate platform and growth of 1825 increased operating expenses by £29m.

Standard Life could not disclose a breakdown of how much of the £29m figure was attributable to each business.

However, O’Dwyer says: “We have said 1825 will break even by the end of the year and we are still on track to do that. We will turn Elevate from a business that was losing £20m to a profitable business by 2019. We have reiterated that we are on track for both of those metrics.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
23

Revealed: 1825 firm still charging 4% upfront fees

An advice firm bought by Standard Life’s restricted national 1825 is still charging upfront fees of up to 4 per cent, according to a client service agreement seen by Money Marketing. For clients on Cheshire-based Jones Sheridan’s standard service level, initial charges are 4 per cent, with a typical ongoing rate of 1 per cent. Upfront […]

Money-Cash-20-Note-Currency-GBP-700x450.jpg

1825 completes Jones Sheridan acquisition after Almary Green U-turn

Standard Life restricted national advice arm 1825 has completed its acquisition of Cheshire based IFA Jones Sheridan – its first since backtracking on a deal to buy Norwich advice firm Almary Green In September, 1825 was forced to pull out of the Almary Green deal after the firms failed to reach an agreement over terms. […]

2

Changing hands: Are clients losing out from adviser consolidation?

The FCA has fired a “warning shot” over advice firm acquisitions in a new report that has found issues with suitability and client communication. Money Marketing first revealed in December 2015 the FCA had asked consolidators to provide information on how they treat clients gained through acquisitions, and if those investors were automatically shifted into […]

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Growth-Drawing-Chart-Performance-700x450.jpg

Which 14 funds have been consistently top quartile?

Sterling corporate bond funds have dominated the small list of funds that have delivered consistently top quartile returns over the last three years, analysis by BMO Global Asset Management shows. Only 14 funds can lay claim to the achievement of consistently ranking in the top quartile for each one year period over the last three years, […]

Pensions experts warn of ‘complacency’ as data shows retirees richest for 40 years

Leading industry figures have warned against “complacency” over pension provision despite new figures showing that the average income of retired households has almost tripled over the past 40 years. The Office for National Statistics has released data showing that, accounting for inflation and different house sizes, average annual gross income for retirees has shot up […]

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

    Leave a comment