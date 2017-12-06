Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Standard Life launches cashflow modelling for Wrap users

By

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpgStandard Life is launching a new cashflow modelling tool for its Wrap clients in response to increasing need for pension transfer advice.

The tool, developed by Focus Solutions, will be “data light” and easier to understand than many existing ones in the market, the firm claims.

Standard Life Wrap advisers will use the new model to follow their client’s needs from state pension payments or to assess any impacts potential falls in the market can have on portfolios.

Standard Life head of financial planning propositions Alastair Black says: “The recent pension transfer paper specifically highlighted the area of sustainability of income as a key consideration for defined benefit transfers, though this of course applies equally to all flexible income pots in retirement.

“The challenge for advisers is helping clients understand what this significant pot of money can and can’t do, in different circumstances, and for how long. Our new cashflow modelling tool has been designed to help with that.”

336 Financial Management director Elaine Walker says the Standard Life tool as less “cumbersome” or time consuming than many other cashflow modelling tools developed in the past.

Recommended

FCA logo new 3 620x430

FCA ‘misdirected’ over Sipp cash margin probe

FCA plans to force Sipp firms to include the margin they earn on cash accounts as charges are “misdirected”, say firms. Last week the FCA gave the Sipp industry six months to include the interest retained on cash accounts in projections, effect of charges tables and reduction-in-yield measures. In September, Money Marketing revealed how the […]

SMF calls for a cash matching plan to offer saving incentives

Centre Forum’s proposal to remove higher rate tax-relief on pension lump sums does not go far enough because it fails to incentivise saving, according to the Social Market Foundation. Under current rules, people over 55 qualify for a tax-free lump sum up to the value of £450,000, which is set to be cut to £375,000 […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank
3

Phoenix allows clients to cash out annuities

Phoenix Group is to allow some of its customers to exchange their annuity for a one-off taxable lump sum. From November, customers of Phoenix Life who have small annuities not exceeding £300 a year will be able to cash out the sum. The new measure will apply where the calculated value of the lump sum […]

Ian-Howe-700x450.jpg
2

Standard Life advice arm loses head of London office

Former Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe will leave Standard Life-owned advice business 1825 in January, as the firm confirms a number of other employees will also exit. 1825 acquired Baigrie Davies in April 2016. On completion of the deal Howe took on responsibility for 1825’s London office and joined the 1825 executive committee. Money […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Guaranteed drawdown ‘like mixing oil and water’

Combining guaranteed income with flexible drawdown within products is like “mixing oil and water” Standard Life’s financial planning head says. The withdrawal of a number of high profile firms from the guaranteed drawdown market is indicative of a conceptual problem with the product, as well as the costs of creating it, according to Alastair Black.  Speaking […]

Profile: Why Blue Sky’s boss set up advice in a coffee shop

Five years ago, Blue Sky Financial Planning managing director Gary Neild set up a coffee shop. But this was no ordinary coffee shop. Alongside a mouth-watering array of cakes and Belgian chocolates, The Coffee Lounge at Local Epicentre offers people in the West Moors area of Dorset advice on financial, legal and tax matters. “A lot of people thought I was mad – setting up a coffee shop […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment