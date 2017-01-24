Standard Life Investments makes ESG appointment

Standard Life Investments has appointed Deborah Gilshan as governance and stewardship director as it expands its focus on its environmental, social and governance investment credentials.

Gilshan joins from RPMI Railpen, where she was head of sustainable ownership, and will report to Euan Stirling, head of stewardship and ESG investment.

Stirling says ESG considerations are moving up the investment agenda and have become a formal part of the SLI investment research process.

“As active investment managers, engagement continues to be at the heart of our approach to ESG matters and it is important for us to influence the standards of governance that apply,” Stirling says.

Gilshan is part of the 30% Club, serves on the business ethics committee of the International Corporate Governance Network and is a member of the steering group of the UK Financial Reporting Council’s project on corporate culture and serves on the FRC’s Stakeholder Advisory Panel.

In October, the SLI UK Equity Recovery and the SLI Global Emerging Markets funds were named among the UK’s worst for carbon footprint.