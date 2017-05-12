Standard Life hires SJP manager for advice arm

SJP manager joins North East office in reshuffle

Standard Life’s restricted national advice firm 1825 has hired from St James’s Place in a trio of new appointments to bolster its presence in the North East.

SJP senior partnership development manager Mark Tootill will take on the role of managing director for the North East in early July.

Tootill was previous head of sales for Wesleyan in the North, and a sales manager at Prudential.

Tootill replaces Tim Johnson in the role. Johnson will take on a newly created financial planning director role, where he will focus on key client relationship and adviser training and development.

Steve Lloyd, a financial planner at the firm, takes on greater responsibility with a promotion to financial planning and client services director. He will continue advising clients, but will also have responsibility for the quality of client experience and planning.

1825 chief executive Steve Murray says: “I am delighted Mark will be joining Tim, Steve and the wider 1825 leadership team in the North East. Mark’s experience and expertise will further strengthen the capability we already have, as we seek to build and grow our business further.”

Standard Life first announced it would re-enter financial advice with the restricted 1825 brand in February 2015.

Having first acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pearson Jones, and said it planned to expand the business through buying out other firms to act as “regional hubs”.

1825 has since completed acquisitions in London, Cheshire and Scotland and currently has 10 offices, but pulled out of a deal to buy Norwich firm Almary Green in September.