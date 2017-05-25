Standard Life hires new Brexit chief

Standard Life has appointed a Brexit strategy head to oversee its planning for the UK’s exit from the European Union.

According to the Financial News, Standard Life has hired Paul McGhee, formerly director of strategy at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, to the role.

A Standard Life spokesman tells the Financial News: “The head of Brexit strategy role was created as part of our planning for exiting from the European Union. In this role, Paul will have senior project management responsibilities, engaging with stakeholders and taking responsibility for coordinating our company wide preparations for Brexit.”

Standard Life is currently considering moving its European hub to Dublin as it predicts London will play a smaller role post-Brexit.

McGhee will report to chief communications officer Graeme McEwan. Previously he was head of infrastructure finance for the Scottish Government.

He joined AFME in 2011.