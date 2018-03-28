Money Marketing
Standard Life cuts free TVAS reports after FCA guidance

By

File image of broken piggy bankStandard Life has decided to cut free transfer value analysis reports for advisers after the FCA expressed concerns they could act as an inducement.

In a flagship policy paper on defined benefit transfers on Monday, the regulator noted many market participants had argued free TVAS software offered by providers presented a conflict, given it is an integral process to providing a recommendation and was an incentive to attract new business.

Under Mifid II, the rules on accepting non-monetary benefits from providers were tightened. The FCA strengthened its own rules on inducement at the same time, and now considers that accepting free TVAS software would fall within this definition so should not be used.

While Standard Life says it will complete the “small number” of pipeline cases currently underway, providers will have to pay for TVAS services from today onwards.

A Standard Life spokeswoman says: “The FCA’s policy paper on DB to defined contribution transfers makes it very clear there is a need for a change of approach with regards to the provision of TVAS services. In response to this, we have taken the decision to withdraw adviser access to our TVAS service with immediate effect.”

A survey of Money Marketing readers last year found an even split between those who thought free TVAS reports were an inducement and those who did not.

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. James Clancy 28th March 2018 at 3:43 pm

    did not know they offered such a service

  2. John Adviser 28th March 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Have they not bolted a bit early?

  3. Andrew Macintyre 28th March 2018 at 4:25 pm

    So now more IFAs will be running the odd TVAs here and there on their own software with no checking in place that pension scheme information used is correct. Instead of using Standard Life’s highly trained staff who are doing TVAs every day and know what they are doing.

    And this will improve client outcomes how exactly? You could not make this up.

