Standard Life: Clients using ‘scheme pays’ may face August deadlines

‘Scheme pays’ can take the sting out of annual allowance tax charges, but scheme members must move quickly to take advantage

With more than five months to go, the self-assessment deadline feels like a lifetime away. But for clients facing an annual allowance tax charge for the 2018/19 tax year on their pension savings, the clock may already be ticking if they hope to use their pension fund to pick up the bill. In some cases they may need to act before the end of August or risk facing an unexpected tax bill.

‘Scheme pays’ allows the AA tax charge to be paid by the pension scheme from the individual’s own pension pot. This can be a real help to those who don’t have funds readily available to pay the tax bill. It can also help ease the pain of an annual allowance tax charge by reducing the risk of paying both AA and lifetime allowance tax on the same pension pot in the same year.

However, to ensure their pension scheme foots the bill for an AA tax charge, members must include how much they expect their scheme to provide in their self-assessment returns by the 31 January 2020.

The payment of the AA tax charge falls under two categories, with different deadlines and rules:

Mandatory payments – the pension scheme is obliged to pay if certain conditions are met by the scheme member

Voluntary payments – the pension scheme administrators will agree to pay if requested by the scheme member

Those clients who are eligible for mandatory payment by the scheme have much longer – elections can be made until 31 July 2020. But for those applying for voluntary payments, schemes will set their own rules and, at this stage in the tax year, the deadlines could be tight – as soon as the end of August 2019.

In both cases, clients will need to complete their self-assessment returns by 31 January 2020 with the figure they expect their scheme to pay. And, in some cases, they may be working with both sets of rules, with some of their AA tax charge being covered by the mandatory scheme pays rules and part by the voluntary one.

Notification of an AA tax charge

Most clients will be alerted to the possibility of an AA tax charge by their pension scheme. Administrators must send a ‘pensions savings statement’ to all members with savings of more than the £40,000 annual allowance under that scheme.

For the 2018/19 tax year, these statements must be sent before 6 October 2019. So, if clients haven’t already received them, they’ll be landing in their mailbox soon.

However, there will be a group of clients who have an AA tax charge for 2018/19 but will not get these statements because they either:

Exceeded their £40,000 AA, but spread over different pension schemes

Have a reduced AA under the high income tapering or money purchase AA rules

In these circumstances, it’s important to put the pieces of the AA jigsaw together proactively to nail down any AA tax liability and the options for paying it as soon as possible.

Mandatory

Pension schemes must offer a mandatory scheme pays facility if:

The AA charge is more than £2,000

The pension saving under that scheme is more than the standard £40,000 AA in the tax year

The client elects for it to be paid this way

Even then, the scheme’s mandatory liability is only for the tax on any input amount above £40,000 under that scheme. It is not liable for any amount between a reduced allowance and £40,000, or any tax related to saving under other pension schemes.

In this mandatory situation, as long as the client has made the election to the scheme before 31 July 2020 there will be no penalty. This is even the case if the HM Revenue and Customs doesn’t receive the tax until after the 31 January deadline – though the charge still needs to be recorded on the self-assessment return.

Voluntary

Certain pension schemes will agree to pay for an AA charge voluntarily outside of the criteria for mandatory payments. If this is the case, it’s essential the deadline for receiving notification from a member is pinned down quickly.

If the scheme agrees to a voluntary payment, the timescales are generally quite short. The liability for the AA charge is still with the member and is due by 31 January 2020.

The scheme may need a lot of notice to be able to get this deducted and paid across in line with their normal accounting procedures. So, for the 2018/19 tax year, a notification deadline of 31 August 2019 would not be unusual.

With these shortened timescales, the individual and their adviser need to be well prepared:

Income levels need to be known for threshold and adjusted income

Any reduction in the annual allowance needs to be calculated

Potential carry forward should be examined

The possibility of getting the scheme to pay any charge should be confirmed and their notification deadlines identified

If the tax is not paid under the voluntary scheme pays option by 31 January 2020, late payment penalties and interest may be accrued, even if the tax return was submitted on time.

However, whether they’re seeking voluntary or mandatory AA tax charge payments, scheme members need to start planning in earnest to meet the deadline.

Dave Downie is technical manager at Standard Life