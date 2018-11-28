Money Marketing
Ex-Standard Life adviser relations lead heads to Sesame

By

Ex-Standard Life head of advisory relationships Ross Liston has headed for Sesame Bankhall Group as part of a raft of changes to the group’s senior management team.

Liston, who previously headed up Standard Life’s 200-strong private client division, joins the Sesame group as managing director of support service Bankhall and mortgage club PMS.

The group is also looking to bolster its adviser network, Sesame, with a newly created managing director role to be filled in due course.

The Sesame network pulled out of offering investment advice a number of years ago.

A Sesame spokesman says that the new managing director role for Sesame does not signal a move back into wealth advice, but the firm has noted increased interest in areas such as the later life market.

HR and learning director Lisa Winnard will also take on a wider remit,  working on operations and adviser helpdesk support, along with marketing and business development under the title of group people and services director.

Other executive team changes include an expanded role for chief operating officer Martin Schultheiss, who becomes group managing director.

Group chief risk officer and Bankhall managing director Julie Sadler will become group risk and compliance director, responsible for compliance services to Bankhall clients as well as internal services for the group.

Sesame Bankhall Group executive chairman John Cowan says: “In a rapidly changing market, which is alive with opportunities for advisers, we will ensure that our advisory brands are strongly positioned to assist them. To help achieve this we want to maximise the expertise and talent that exists across our group, and these latest changes will enable us to do just that.”

Latest from Money Marketing

PI clawback should fund FSCS, Pimfa says

Adviser trade body Pimfa has called on the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to do more to ensure professional indemnity insurance providers pay up when firms collapse. Pimfa is calling for a review of how funds are recouped from PII in light of another propsed interim levy from the FSCS this week of £69m. The £69m […]

FCA plans to strenthen safeguards against ‘phoenixing’

The FCA has said it is taking a closer look at how it might be able to identify advice firms attempting to avoid their liabilities through so-called phoenixing. The practice has hit the headlines a number of times in recent years, where individuals or firms that see future complaints coming down the line decide to […]

Brokers defend higher income multiples for mortgage borrowing

Brokers have spoken out in defence of mortgage products based on higher than average income multiples following criticism for the deals in the national press. This week, Darlington Building Society launched a six-times salary mortgage for professionals in certain professions, including accounting, law and medicine. This is the largest loan-to-income ratio mortgage product currently on […]

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 28th November 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Is there something in the wings? Quite a few Aberdeen Standard people seem to be jumping ship.

