Ex-Standard Life adviser relations lead heads to Sesame

Ex-Standard Life head of advisory relationships Ross Liston has headed for Sesame Bankhall Group as part of a raft of changes to the group’s senior management team.

Liston, who previously headed up Standard Life’s 200-strong private client division, joins the Sesame group as managing director of support service Bankhall and mortgage club PMS.

The group is also looking to bolster its adviser network, Sesame, with a newly created managing director role to be filled in due course.

The Sesame network pulled out of offering investment advice a number of years ago.

A Sesame spokesman says that the new managing director role for Sesame does not signal a move back into wealth advice, but the firm has noted increased interest in areas such as the later life market.

HR and learning director Lisa Winnard will also take on a wider remit, working on operations and adviser helpdesk support, along with marketing and business development under the title of group people and services director.

Other executive team changes include an expanded role for chief operating officer Martin Schultheiss, who becomes group managing director.

Group chief risk officer and Bankhall managing director Julie Sadler will become group risk and compliance director, responsible for compliance services to Bankhall clients as well as internal services for the group.

Sesame Bankhall Group executive chairman John Cowan says: “In a rapidly changing market, which is alive with opportunities for advisers, we will ensure that our advisory brands are strongly positioned to assist them. To help achieve this we want to maximise the expertise and talent that exists across our group, and these latest changes will enable us to do just that.”