Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life advice arm swoops for former Nationwide planning boss

By

Standard Life advice business 1825 has hired former Nationwide financial planning director Richard Gray as London managing director.

Gray will join 1825 on 15 October.

Nationwide announced Gray would leave the business at the end of March after being with the building society for 25 years.

He joined Nationwide as a financial planner in 1992 and was appointed planning director in 2013.

1825 chief executive Julie Scott says: “Richard is an outstanding advocate for our industry and the genuine difference to people’s lives good financial planning can make.”

Gray adds: “I am very much looking forward to working in an organisation that feels so aligned to the things I am so passionate about.”

1825’s London acquisitions are Baigrie Davies, which it bought in April 2016, and Cumberland Place Financial Management, acquired in January.

Former Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe, who took on responsibility for the 1825 London office, left the business in January.

1825 announced last month chairman Steve Murray is moving aside to take on a new role with the wider Standard Life group.

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust

Last month, star manager Terry Smith announced he was throwing £25m of his own money behind a new investment trust, Smithson. Ahead of its launch, Money Marketing editor Justin Cash sat down with Simon Barnard and Will Morgan, the fund’s managers, to talk strategy, as well as their thoughts on some of the hottest topics […]

Graphic content – December; the countries most exposed to a rise in protectionism

President-elect Trump has suggested withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and ending negotiations over the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), albeit there is considerable uncertainty over what he will, or even can, do. If one of the main consequences of the election of Donald Trump is US protectionism, it’s worth considering who stands to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Scotland-Flag-Scottish-700x450.jpg

Tilney bolsters adviser ranks with Scottish hire

Tilney has grown its advice presence in Scotland with the appointment of John Milne as a financial planner. It has also hired Debbie Hair as a senior investment manager in Scotland. The firm, which has £24bn assets under management, added three people to its Manchester team last week. Tilney, which has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and […]

Tony Mudd: Are clients at risk of HMRC trust reporting penalties?

A worrying 75 per cent of lifetime trusts have yet to file required IHT returns in respect of the periodic charge The Finance Act 2006 must still be one of the most significant in memory for advisers operating in the estate planning market. Without warning, the government introduced sweeping changes to the way in which […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. James Clancy 4th October 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Ms Scott I know many advisers that are outstanding advocate for the industry and the do genuinely make a difference to people’s lives”.
    They just get on with it and say very little
    PR Bull

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com