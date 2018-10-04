Standard Life advice arm swoops for former Nationwide planning boss

Standard Life advice business 1825 has hired former Nationwide financial planning director Richard Gray as London managing director.

Gray will join 1825 on 15 October.

Nationwide announced Gray would leave the business at the end of March after being with the building society for 25 years.

He joined Nationwide as a financial planner in 1992 and was appointed planning director in 2013.

1825 chief executive Julie Scott says: “Richard is an outstanding advocate for our industry and the genuine difference to people’s lives good financial planning can make.”

Gray adds: “I am very much looking forward to working in an organisation that feels so aligned to the things I am so passionate about.”

1825’s London acquisitions are Baigrie Davies, which it bought in April 2016, and Cumberland Place Financial Management, acquired in January.

Former Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe, who took on responsibility for the 1825 London office, left the business in January.

1825 announced last month chairman Steve Murray is moving aside to take on a new role with the wider Standard Life group.