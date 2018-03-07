Money Marketing
Standard Life advice arm loses two planners from London branch

By

Business-People-Walking-Motion-Leaving-700x450.jpgTwo financial planners are to leave the London branch of Standard Life advice business 1825 in May, the company has confirmed.

The two planners, who the company chose not to name, were employed by the former Baigrie Davies business, which was acquired by 1825 in April 2016.

That branch of 1825 has seen several staff leave since its acquisition. Former Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe, who took on responsibility for the 1825 London office, left the business in January.

Last November, Money Marketing reported several other staff – understood to be a financial planner, a paraplanner and a mortgage adviser – were also leaving.

 A Standard Life Aberdeen spokeswoman says as well as the two planners leaving in May, one planner has joined 1825 in London.

The spokeswoman says: “Movement of people is normal in any organisation and we continue to attract new talent to the team.”

1825 announced the acquisition of a second London business in January. It has added Cumberland Place Financial Management, a six-adviser, 21-staff advice firm to its ranks. Cumberland Place also runs a discretionary fund management service.

Its other acquisitions include Pearson Jones, Jones Sheridan, Fraser Heath Financial Management and Munro Partnership.

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Cathcart 7th March 2018 at 11:18 am

    I cannot believe that this made the news. If two advisers left a small firm in Blackpool, would that be reported. Come on people you are paid to find proper news worthy items, not this rubbish

  2. Blair Cann 7th March 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Exactly my thoughts David. How about another news story “Several Advisers Remain With Company Shock Horror”

  3. Tyrone Murphy 8th March 2018 at 11:40 am

    I think it has been been mentioned because it is part of an ongoing story. The implication being that 1825 have purchased two IFA businesses in London and all the staff are leaving because they don’t like being tied to Standard Life.

Leave a comment