Standard Life advice arm loses head of London office

Former Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe will leave Standard Life-owned advice business 1825 in January, as the firm confirms a number of other employees will also exit.

1825 acquired Baigrie Davies in April 2016. On completion of the deal Howe took on responsibility for 1825’s London office and joined the 1825 executive committee.

Money Marketing understands another financial planner, a paraplanner and a mortgage adviser also plan to leave 1825 London.

An 1825 spokeswoman says: “A few colleagues in our London business recently confirmed they plan to leave. Movement of employees is to be expected in any organisation, as people leave and new colleagues join.”

She says: “We currently have 30 people in our London team where we are also actively recruiting and in advanced talks with a number of planners.”

1825 confirms Howe informed the business last month of his plans to leave.

The spokeswoman says: “Until he leaves the business in early January 2018 he is helping chief executive Julie Scott with a variety of strategic projects.”

Howe is also chair of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment financial planning committee.

Michael Wall, who joined the 1825 leadership team in September from Old Mutual Wealth, has taken on the role of regional managing director on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Howe is found.

Last month 1825 acquired Bristol-based Fraser Heath Financial Management, which was its fifth acquisition since it was launched more than two years ago.

The restricted business has previously acquired Pearson Jones, Baigrie Davis, Jones Sheridan and Munro Partnership.