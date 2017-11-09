Money Marketing

Standard Life advice arm loses head of London office

Ian-Howe-700x450.jpgFormer Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe will leave Standard Life-owned advice business 1825 in January, as the firm confirms a number of other employees will also exit.

1825 acquired Baigrie Davies in April 2016. On completion of the deal Howe took on responsibility for 1825’s London office and joined the 1825 executive committee.

Money Marketing understands another financial planner, a paraplanner and a mortgage adviser also plan to leave 1825 London.

An 1825 spokeswoman says: “A few colleagues in our London business recently confirmed they plan to leave. Movement of employees is to be expected in any organisation, as people leave and new colleagues join.”

She says: “We currently have 30 people in our London team where we are also actively recruiting and in advanced talks with a number of planners.”

Will Standard Life’s advice arm succeed?

1825 confirms Howe informed the business last month of his plans to leave.

The spokeswoman says: “Until he leaves the business in early January 2018 he is helping chief executive Julie Scott with a variety of strategic projects.”

Howe is also chair of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment financial planning committee.

Michael Wall, who joined the 1825 leadership team in September from Old Mutual Wealth, has taken on the role of regional managing director on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Howe is found.

Last month 1825 acquired Bristol-based Fraser Heath Financial Management, which was its fifth acquisition since it was launched more than two  years ago.

The restricted business has previously acquired Pearson Jones, Baigrie Davis, Jones Sheridan and Munro Partnership.

  1. Ian Lees 9th November 2017 at 4:26 pm

    As Standard Life Head Office confirm “Two Heads are better than One “, so I wonder which two they will choose ? It seems that 1825 isn’t going to make it to 6:30 ? I wonder what will happen to all those other insurance agent purchases ? Based on the 18/20 Rule some will be safe – others discarded – but what happens to the Consumers involved – sold on? ignored ? or left to dwindle, disappear or. . . .Such are the results of large organisations who have no commitment to their clients or consumers. Check out Abbey National TSB, Lloyds, RBS, HBoS, HSBC – who are destroying small businesses ( all under FCA and “regulation”. Who Cares Wins ! and it is not the beastly boys.

