Standard Life advice arm chairman Murray to take new wider role

By
Steve Murray

Steve Murray is moving aside from his position as chairman of 1825, Standard Life Aberdeen’s advice arm, to take on a new role with the wider group.

Murray was instrumental in the founding of 1825, serving as chief executive from 2015 when it was set up, until last September, when he took on the chairman job.

Having been replaced by Julie Scott, former head of operations at SLA, as chief executive at 1825, the restricted national’s management team will now change again as Barry O’Dwyer, SLA’s head of UK, takes on the role of chairman of 1825.

Murray will become deputy head of private markets for SLA group.

Profile: 1825 chief Steve Murray on the future of advice

SLA continues to own a quarter of advice and mortgage network Tenet.

Murray has become a non-executive director at the network, according to the FCA register.

