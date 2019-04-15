Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen wined and dined ex-Brexit minister at Davos

By

Champagne-Toast-Celebration-Drink-Alcohol-Party-700.jpgStandard Life Aberdeen paid over £5,000 for a round trip to Davos for ex-Brexit secretary David Davis earlier this year.

The Conservative MP spoke at the asset manager’s breakfast event during the World Economic Forum, which took place 22-24 January.

While Davis did not receive a fee for the breakfast talk itself, SLA’s expenses for the politician’s trip totaled at £5,126.22, according to register of members’ financial interests, where politicians have to disclose their additional income.

These included accommodation at £3,141, flights at £1,099, airport transfer at £714, trains at £77, a secure hotel pass at £77, and hospitality at £15.

A SLA spokesman says: “Aberdeen Standard Investments is strictly apolitical. We occasionally invite policymakers and politicians from across the political spectrum to speak at events, such as our diversity summits and investment forums. Guests listen to their views and question them.

“David Davis spoke at a breakfast at the World Economic Forum. The guests at the event represented a range of different institutions and views and quizzed Mr Davis on Brexit. Mr Davis was not paid a fee and the costs paid were for travel and accommodation.

Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, who were co-chief executives at the asset manager at the time, but have abandonded the structure since then, also attended the forum.

Recommended

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The tech provider shaking up the protection space

In the seven years since technology provider iPipeline acquired the Assureweb business, the company has made huge advances in what is offered to advisers via its portal, as well as a number of other significant acquisitions. In January last year, it bought TCP Life Systems, the company that now provides the life insurance administration for […]
1

Are platforms’ ex-post Mifid II disclosures up to date?

The clock is ticking on providing cost transparency documents and advisers are seeing the difficulties that lie ahead in acquiring the relevant information When the Mifid II regulation first came into place in January 2018, it brought cost disclosure obligations with it. Providers and advisers are being asked to show the real-life effects that costs […]
1

FSCS to target pension provider disclosures in new guidelines

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme will publish guidelines to determine how life and pension product providers should communicate the protection offered by the lifeboat fund to their customers. The FSCS is currently undertaking further promotion to raise awareness on consumers’ knowledge of pension protection. New research undertaken by Ipsos Mori shows 68 per cent of […]

gender symbol
16

CII asks chartered firms to prove diversity credentials

The Chartered Insurance Institute is asking firms to provide evidence of their diversity policies and adherence to them, Money Marketing understands. A firm tells Money Marketing that they were recently asked to supply their diversity and equality policy while renewing their corporate chartered status. Information on these policies is not normally required as part of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andy Hart: Stop clients being their own worst enemy

The behavioural approach to planning keeps clients from financially misbehaving and answers the expensive questions In my last column, I discussed how understanding human behaviour can make us more effective advisers. But how does the behavioural approach benefit the client? The fundamental purpose of behavioural finance is to use psychology to cut out financial mistakes. […]

7IM: Emotions are dominating our investment decisions

2018 was a volatile year. One that tested the resolve and self-control of many an investor. US equities, normally a relatively stable market, dropped 16 per cent in December with investors scrambling over each other to sell. What happened? Did a company collapse or did trade tensions spiral? Far from being the work of market […]
4

Former RBS executive appointed FSCS chief exec

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has announced former Royal Bank of Scotland executive Caroline Rainbird will replace Mark Neale as its chief executive. Rainbird has held a variety of executive positions across regulatory, operational, investment and banking roles, including head of regulatory affairs with RBS between 2009 and 2017. She will assume the chief executive […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com