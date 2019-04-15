Standard Life Aberdeen wined and dined ex-Brexit minister at Davos

Standard Life Aberdeen paid over £5,000 for a round trip to Davos for ex-Brexit secretary David Davis earlier this year.

The Conservative MP spoke at the asset manager’s breakfast event during the World Economic Forum, which took place 22-24 January.

While Davis did not receive a fee for the breakfast talk itself, SLA’s expenses for the politician’s trip totaled at £5,126.22, according to register of members’ financial interests, where politicians have to disclose their additional income.

These included accommodation at £3,141, flights at £1,099, airport transfer at £714, trains at £77, a secure hotel pass at £77, and hospitality at £15.

A SLA spokesman says: “Aberdeen Standard Investments is strictly apolitical. We occasionally invite policymakers and politicians from across the political spectrum to speak at events, such as our diversity summits and investment forums. Guests listen to their views and question them.

“David Davis spoke at a breakfast at the World Economic Forum. The guests at the event represented a range of different institutions and views and quizzed Mr Davis on Brexit. Mr Davis was not paid a fee and the costs paid were for travel and accommodation.

Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, who were co-chief executives at the asset manager at the time, but have abandonded the structure since then, also attended the forum.