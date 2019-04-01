Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen staff anger over ‘zero bonuses’

By

Spring Statement PoundsStandard Life Aberdeen staff are are up in arms after the group has cut bonuses to many staff and has handed others zero – a “doughnut” payout – according to The Telegraph.

Bonuses across the company have dropped significantly after it saw more than £40bn outflows during 2018, the paper reports.

One insider told The Telegraph: “People are not happy. Some wanted as much as previous years, but that was never going to happen.”

Another senior source told the newspaper that he was preparing for a pay cut but was “shocked” that the final figure was so low.

The news comes after the firm ended its joint chief executive structure last month. The structure had been in place since its merger was completed in 2017.

Keith Skeoch was handed the solo leadership role, while former Aberdeen Asset Management boss Martin Gilbert has become vice chairman of the group.

Elsewhere, Standard Life won a legal battle over an £109m Lloyds investment mandate. A tribunal ruled in favour of Standard Life, in a dispute that dates back to February 2018 when Lloyds decided that a major account managed for subsidiary Scottish Widows by Aberdeen Asset Management should be pulled because of the merger, bringing the firm in “clear and material” competition with Scottish Widows.

Arbitration ruled in its favour, deciding that Lloyds was not entitled to give notice of its intention to withdraw from the deal.

Recommended

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]
6

FCA letter on DB transfers causes confusion among providers

A letter the watchdog sent to product providers last week about their defined benefit transfer procedures has inspired a number of conflicting interpretations, Money Marketing can reveal. In a Dear CEO Letter sent to the heads of major providers, the FCA lays out how providers should treat customers fairly in the context of DB to defined contribution […]

Aberdeen Standard Investments merges MyFolio ranges

Aberdeen Standard Investments plans to merge its £209m MyFolio Managed Income range of funds with the larger £4.5bn MyFolio Managed range. The proposal is subject to investor approval with the mergers scheduled to happen at the start of May. Both the Managed Income and Managed range of funds aim to provide a total return from […]

7IM chief Tom Sheridan steps down

Barclays managing director Dean Proctor will soon head up Seven Investment Management as co-founder and chief executive Tom Sheridan is set to retire after 17 years with the firm. The firm which launched as a discretionary fund manager in 2002, currently has £14bn in assets under management and also provides technology and service solutions. 7IM […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Which? legal head appointed to CII professional standards committee

The Chartered Insurance Institute has added representatives from consumer organisations Which? and Fairer Finance to its professional standards committee. Which? head of legal operations Kate Wellington and Fairer Finance managing director James Daley will both serve as independent consumer representatives on the panel, which oversees and supports the development of professional competence and ethical behaviour […]

Accountant jailed after regulator uncovers pension scheme fraud

An accountant who fraudulently took over £290,000 from a pension scheme has been jailed for more than three years. Roger Bessent was trustee and administrator for the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme – the pension scheme for the accountancy business he was a director of. Savers’ money was transferred into new business ventures that he, his […]

Royal London to increase fund fees

Royal London Asset Management will increase fees for some of its multi-asset, equity and bond funds as it switches to a new fee structure. RLAM will roll annual management charge and ongoing charge figures into a single mixed fund management fee from 3 June. RLAM chief distribution officer Rob Williams says the move follows customer […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Neil Liversidge 1st April 2019 at 9:16 am

    Bonus structures need to be clearly defined in advance and be 100% transparent. That’s the way I designed ours and consequently, all the staff can work out for themselves, at any moment during the year, what the bonus situation is looking like. If it’s not made clear and transparent in advance then that will inevitably cause dissatisfaction with and distrust of whatever system is being used to work out who gets what if anything. It amazes me that highly paid management teams are too inept to work this out and change they way they do things accordingly. Or maybe they like to keep it vague so they can short change some and play favourites with others?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com