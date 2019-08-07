Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen sees assets rise in spite of GARS outflows

By

Businessmen looking at market chartsStandard Life Aberdeen saw its assets under management grow 5 per cent year-on-year to £577.5bn in the first half of the 2019, despite continuing outflows from its behemoth Global Absolute Return Strategies fund.

The £15.9bn of net outflows, however, meant that the asset manager saw lower revenue from fees of £815m in the first six months of the year, compared to £966m in the same reporting period last year.

The company says net outflows remained “concentrated” in a narrow range of strategies and reduced from £16.9bn in H1 2018 and £24bn in H2 2018.

SLA’s assets under administrations on its Wrap and Elevate platforms increased by 11 per cent to £66bn, according to the company’s results this morning.

But the group’s adjusted profit before tax took a hit coming in at £280m compared to £311m for the first half of 2018.

Lloyds to pay £140m to Standard Life Aberdeen to settle the £109bn mandate dispute

SLA also says it eyes further expansion of its national advice business 1825 after its acquisitions of the wealth advisory businesses of BDO Northern Ireland and Grant Thornton UK will result in a around 40 per cent increase in assets under advice to around £6bn.

SLA chief executive officer Keith Skeoch says: “We have made good progress in reshaping our business so that it is set up to take advantage of the trends impacting our industry both globally and in the UK.

“We are encouraged by an improvement in our investment performance and a growing number of strategies with positive ratings from investment consultants. We are seeing inflows that are more diverse and are pleased to have retained £35bn of Lloyds Banking Group assets.

“This, combined with lower redemptions and better markets, has helped us to increase assets by 5 per cent to £577bn.

“We are also building for the future, with our business in China securing a licence to develop a pensions business and our financial advisory business 1825 announcing two acquisitions that will significantly increase its assets, number of advisers and national reach.”

Recommended
1

Platform availability increasingly important to IFAs when picking DFM

This article first appeared on Money Marketing’s DFM Centre. To see our latest research and review providers, click here Advisers are increasingly looking for platform availability when choosing a discretionary fund manager, new research from Platforum shows. While last year only 27 per cent of surveyed IFAs cited availability on their preferred platform as one […]
1

FCA must redouble efforts against scammers, MPs say

The FCA should review whether it is doing enough to protect consumers from pension scams, lawmakers say. In a report published today, the work and pensions select committee makes a series of recommendations to the government. These recommendations cover both the institutional and retail sectors with the committee saying it is “unconvinced” self-regulation works. The […]
2

DB transfers hit £60bn since 2015, Royal London FOI reveals

Defined benefit transfers have passed the £60bn mark since the pension freedoms started in 2015, a Freedom of Information Act Request reveals. Provider Royal London asked The Pensions Regulator to supply the 2018/19 data on the volume of transfers out of DB pension schemes and the value of those transfers. It also asked the watchdog […]

A female Caucasian doctor and a young girl of African descent are indoors in a hospital room. The girl has cancer. She is being comforted by her doctor while being hooked up to an IV.

Pension taxes ‘force’ 42% of NHS GPs to cut hours 

Thousands of NHS staff have reduced their working hours due to pension tax rules, according to the British Medical Association. The trade union surveyed 6,170 GPs and consultants to find out how their work patterns are changing due to the annual allowance and lifetime allowance. It finds 42 per cent of GPs have already reduced […]

The investment clock

While Trump blazes blond in the political foreground, it’s easy to overlook the economic background to the new political dimension of 2017. Political risk will be a feature of the year: the unpredictable and untested Trump administration has already created uncertainty, which is unlikely to diminish, especially if protectionist rhetoric starts to outweigh promises of […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Benchmark Capital nabs Premier man after three months

Benchmark Capital has appointed Alex Funk as chief investment officer to “lead the growth” of the Fusion Wealth discretionary investment business. The Schroders subsidiary has nabbed Funk from Premier Asset Management, where he spent the last three months as an investment specialist having joined the firm in May. Funk has previously held senior positions in […]

Risk - thumbnail

Five million savers at risk of scams, regulators warn

The FCA and the Pensions Regulator have warned that 42 per cent of pension savers, equivalent to five million people, could be at risk of pension scams. The organisations have joined forces again to warn the public about fraudsters targeting people’s retirement savings. New research suggests people could fall for at least one of six common […]
1

Dennis Hall: Clients should know, simpler fees are higher

I was talking with AJ Bell chief executive, Andy Bell, recently about fees. I’ve long been a fan of his and was curious to hear about the naysayers he’d encountered as a fledgling Sipp provider with a product costing a fraction of other Sipps at the time. I wondered if his experience could help me […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com