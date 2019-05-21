Standard Life Aberdeen poaches BNY Mellon distribution head

Standard Life Aberdeen has hired Fergus McCarthy after his departure from BNY Mellon.

The former distribution head announced his departure from BNY Mellon last month after five years with the firm.

After a period of gardening leave, Standard Life Aberdeen has announced today that McCarthy has joined the asset manager into the newly created role of UK distribution director for regional accounts.

McCarthy will head up the investment and platform sales teams as part of the role under Noel Butwell, Standard Life Aberdeen’s managing director of UK distribution.

Butwell says: “I am delighted that Fergus will be joining the firm and leading our regional wholesale team. We have a huge amount of talent and experience across our business and the creation of a new regional accounts team with distinct investment and platform specialisms allows us to focus and align our skills and capabilities with our clients’ needs and market trends. We have ambitious growth plans for our UK business and Fergus’s appointment will help to drive us forward.”