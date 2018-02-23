Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen outflows top £31bn as Gars continues to struggle

By

Standard Life Aberdeen has reported outflows of £31bn in its full year results, six months after the mega merger at the Scottish fund houses completed.

In August 2017, Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management joined forces to become Standard Life Aberdeen, a giant global asset management powerhouse running £655bn assets.

In its full year results, published today, the firm reported net outflows of £31bn for 2017, adding to the £36.8bn loss for the businesses in 2016.

Outflows from Standard Life’s flagship Gars fund continued, coming in at £10.7bn, up from £4.3bn in 2016 as a result of a slowdown in gross inflows and more redemptions from investors.

Outflows for the Aberdeen Standard Investments arm were £22.1bn in 2017, down from £26bn for the previous year, while outflows from equity products decreased to £8.2bn from £13.9bn.

The company says last year’s outflows were impacted by “mixed short-term investment performance”.

Overall, assets under management and administration slightly increased to £654.9bn from the £647.6bn reported for 2016. Profits before tax remained steady  at £1bn.

Despite the outflows, the company says it is in a “strong position” following a 2017 of “unprecedented changes” for the business which was completing its merger. It expects to have completed around 75 per cent of the work involved in the merger by 2019.

In a joint statement, co-chief executives Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert say:”We’re making good strategic progress in building a world-class investment company. We have continued to deliver for clients, helping to grow assets and dividends and our integration is on track. Investment performance has been mixed, and we have seen net outflows over the year. However, with over £80bn of gross inflows, there’s momentum behind us.

“We continue to innovate, launch new funds and win new mandates. Our pensions and savings business has had a particularly strong year with record flows.”

The asset manager launched 22 funds in 2017.

Recommended

1

What to expect from the CII’s new pension transfer qualification

Candidate feedback from the first sitting of the AF7 Pension Transfers unit has been encouraging Last year, the Chartered Insurance Institute launched its new Certificate in Pension Transfer Advice qualification, which includes the new CII AF7 Pension Transfers unit. The new CII AF8 Retirement Income Planning unit was launched at the same time to replace […]

3

Brewin Dolphin advisers’ favoured DFM

Brewin Dolphin has been ranked the preferred DFM in a Money Marketing survey of advisers and paraplanners, well ahead of the next most favoured, Quilter Cheviot. Thirty-three per cent of respondents listed the business as their preferred DFM, followed by 10.2 per cent responding in favour of Quilter Cheviot. LGT Vestra, Brooks Macdonald and Parmenion […]

Simon Fletcher

Auto-enrolment: pay attention or pay the price

By Simon Fletcher

As a chief executive officer of a business in the financial services sector, I have been dealing with the introduction of auto-enrolment for our clients for some time, but I can also speak from an employer’s point of view, having to go through the process ourselves.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Fund managers to get FSCS rebate after fielding advisers’ Keydata bills

Fund managers who have helped pay compensation over the collapse of life settlement bond provider Keydata will receive a £12m refund, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has announced. Keydata’s management has been embroiled in a multi-million-pound legal battle with the FCA since it collapsed in 2009. The total bill for compensation stands at more than […]

Business-Portfolio-Pen-Paper-Briefcase-Coffee-Corporate-480.jpg

Solving the self-employed pensions crisis

With no employer to fall back on, the self-employed are on their own when it comes to retirement saving. Irregular income patterns can make it harder to save regularly into a pension and commit to locking money away until age 55. Those who are building a business may see that as their biggest asset and […]

1

FCA issues further guidance on ‘personal recommendation’ standard

The FCA has finished implementing the recommendations of the Financial Advice Market Review with the publication today of a policy statement relating to personal recommendations today. The FCA aligned itself with Mifid II last year by mandating that regulated advice must contain a personalised recommendation. In August last year, the FCA published a consultation paper […]

Comments

    Leave a comment