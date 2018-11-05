Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen investors want change of leadership

By

Institutional investors want to see Standard Life Aberdeen’s reigning duo out, according to a poll at Procensus – a platform for sharing opinion on markets.

Two thirds of 21 surveyed investors, polled in a Procensus-organized research asked for Standard Life Aberdeen’s co-chief executives structure including Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, would be scrapped.

Skeoch and Gilbert have been at the helm of the asset manager, following the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life in 2017, when they pledged that they will serve as co-chief executives for a decade.

Standard Life Aberdeen outflows top £31bn as Gars continues to struggle

Procensus, could not confirm those, who voted in a poll, were in fact SLA’s shareholders. The poll result showed that 20 per cent of respondents asked Skeoch to take reign of the company, while none wanted to see Gilbert in charge.

Skeoch dismissed the poll’s results, questioning it’s legitimacy.

Speaking to Financial News, Skeoch says: “Martin has his areas of responsibility and I have mine. We are both the key decision makers in those areas of responsibility.

“There has not yet been anything where there has been a fundamental disagreement. Our approach to things we think are really important are pretty much shared.”

Recommended
1

Baillie Gifford slams active managers for trying to ‘outsmart’ peers

Fund manager Baillie Gifford has hit out at the active fund management industry for failing to put capital into the hands of the companies that deserve it. Baillie has launched a campaign for “actual” investing, where managers target tangible, sustainable activities to generate long term growth as well as positive shareholder returns. The firm says […]

Home-House-Monopoly-Money-Property-700x450.jpg
1

High Court shuts down £20m property scam

The High Court has shut down a property investment company for defrauding close to £20m of investors’ money. Essex and London Properties was incorporated on 15 April 2005, with a registered office in Sidcup, Kent. It claimed to purchase properties with the intention of selling them on at a profit or getting rental income for […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

The Perils of Passive Investing

The era of loose monetary policy created an environment that rewarded passive investors in the US. However, with the US raising interest rates for the first time since 2006, Felix Wintle explains why he believes active investing will be more important than ever. In the video Felix discusses: The rising cost of capital and its […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Michelle Hoskin: Focus on quality over qualifications

We must keep focus on quality over qualifications and on excitement over exhaustion Quality is the profession’s Holy Grail, so why is it only now taking centre stage? I have been banging the drum for professionalism and quality standards since the moment I became a financial services coach and consultant over 20 years ago. But […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com