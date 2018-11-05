Standard Life Aberdeen investors want change of leadership

Institutional investors want to see Standard Life Aberdeen’s reigning duo out, according to a poll at Procensus – a platform for sharing opinion on markets.

Two thirds of 21 surveyed investors, polled in a Procensus-organized research asked for Standard Life Aberdeen’s co-chief executives structure including Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert, would be scrapped.

Skeoch and Gilbert have been at the helm of the asset manager, following the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life in 2017, when they pledged that they will serve as co-chief executives for a decade.

Procensus, could not confirm those, who voted in a poll, were in fact SLA’s shareholders. The poll result showed that 20 per cent of respondents asked Skeoch to take reign of the company, while none wanted to see Gilbert in charge.

Skeoch dismissed the poll’s results, questioning it’s legitimacy.

Speaking to Financial News, Skeoch says: “Martin has his areas of responsibility and I have mine. We are both the key decision makers in those areas of responsibility.

“There has not yet been anything where there has been a fundamental disagreement. Our approach to things we think are really important are pretty much shared.”