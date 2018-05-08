Money Marketing
Standard Life Aberdeen fights back against Lloyds’ asset pull

By

Standard Life Aberdeen has hit back against Lloyds terminating investment management arrangements worth £109bn, saying the merged company is not in competition with the bank.

In February, the Scottish Widows Investment Partnership assets were pulled because Lloyds saw Standard Life as a rival.

In a stock exchange update today, Standard Life Aberdeen says it and Lloyds are involved in dispute resolution.

The future of Standard Life Aberdeen

The statement says: “SLA has informed LBG that it does not agree that, following the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life, SLA was in material competition in the UK with LBG and that, therefore, SLA does not consider that LBG, Scottish Widows or their respective affiliates has the right to terminate the [investment management arrangements].”

After the assets were pulled, reports emerged that a breakdown in talks to merge Lloyds’ Scottish Widows arm with Standard Life’s pension and life insurance business were behind the move.

