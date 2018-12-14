Standard Life Aberdeen co-chiefs up stakes in company

The co-chief executives of Standard Life Aberdeen have bought additional shares in the company, stock exchange announcements show.

Martin Gilbert purchased 50,000 shares in the company at 237.7p a share yesterday, while Keith Skeoch purchased 50,000 shares at 233.6p a share on Wednesday.

This means the pair spent a combined £230,000 on the shares.

Standard Life Aberdeen’s share price dropped as low as 220p earlier this week, but closed at 244p on Thursday, up nearly 5 per cent on the day.

It has fallen to 241p in early trading today.

The co-chief executive structure at the firm has come under question since it was formed from the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in August last year.

Two thirds of 21 institutional investors in the company surveyed by Procensus earlier this year said they thought Standard Life Aberdeen’s co-chief executive structure should be scrapped.

Gilbert has also come under criticism for his board roles with mining giant Glencore and broadcaster Sky.