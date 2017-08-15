Standard Life Aberdeen chiefs pledge decade at helm

Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch have pledged to lead Standard Life Aberdeen for the next 10 years as they assume their roles as co-chief executives of the newly merged company.

The merger completed this week creating the UK’s largest asset manager with the group’s investment business operating as Aberdeen Standard Investments and managing £583bn.

Standard Life/Aberdeen merger: What we know so far

Gilbert told The Times: “Keith and I want to stay for another ten years. The days of going at 60 or 65 are over.”

Gilbert is 62 years old and Skeoch is 60 years old.

Chief executive at executive search firm Alderbrooke Paul Cook says: “Whilst this period of stability could prove vital to the success of the business in the short term, it could come at a cost as senior executives may decide that their future lies elsewhere should they have ambitions of becoming a chief executive themselves.”

Follow all of Money Marketing’s coverage of the merger here