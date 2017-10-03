Standard Life Aberdeen chair backs controversial Saudi listing

Standard Life Aberdeen’s chairman has told the Conservative Party Conference that he backs the controversial listing of oil giant Saudi Aramco in London, putting him at odds with others in the asset management industry.

The FCA has been grilled by Conservative MPs Nicky Morgan and Rachel Reeves, chairs of the Treasury and Business select committees respectively, over its proposals to loosen listing rules to let the sovereign-controlled firm list in the UK.

The FCA announced in June it was fast tracking a consultation on proposals to create a new premium listings category for companies controlled by sovereign countries.

It comes as the UK tried to woo Saudi Arabia to list its state oil group on the London Stock Exchange, in an IPO could value the company at £1trn making it the largest listed company in the world.

But Gerry Grimstone told the Conservatives that London must attract companies like Saudi Aramco if it wants to remain competitive in the global marketplace, City AM reports.

Grimstone said: “I think that company should be listed here.”

“No one would say that Saudi Aramco is not well-run…If a company is well-run we need to encourage that company to come to London.”

Grimstone’s comments contrast with others in the industry who argue the rules that protect minority shareholders are being diluted for one company.

Royal London Asset Management corporate governance manager Ashley Hamilton Claxton says amending existing rules for one company is not an effective strategy for regulating the market as a whole.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings has also said the proposed changes fail minority shareholders.