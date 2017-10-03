Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen chair backs controversial Saudi listing

By

Construction-Energy-Oil-Fuel-700x450.jpgStandard Life Aberdeen’s chairman has told the Conservative Party Conference that he backs the controversial listing of oil giant Saudi Aramco in London, putting him at odds with others in the asset management industry.

The FCA has been grilled by Conservative MPs Nicky Morgan and Rachel Reeves, chairs of the Treasury and Business select committees respectively, over its proposals to loosen listing rules to let the sovereign-controlled firm list in the UK.

The FCA announced in June it was fast tracking a consultation on proposals to create a new premium listings category for companies controlled by sovereign countries.

It comes as the UK tried to woo Saudi Arabia to list its state oil group on the London Stock Exchange, in an IPO could value the company at £1trn making it the largest listed company in the world.

But Gerry Grimstone told the Conservatives that London must attract companies like Saudi Aramco if it wants to remain competitive in the global marketplace, City AM reports.

Grimstone said: “I think that company should be listed here.”

“No one would say that Saudi Aramco is not well-run…If a company is well-run we need to encourage that company to come to London.”

Grimstone’s comments contrast with others in the industry who argue the rules that protect minority shareholders are being diluted for one company.

Royal London Asset Management corporate governance manager Ashley Hamilton Claxton says amending existing rules for one company is not an effective strategy for regulating the market as a whole.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings has also said the proposed changes fail minority shareholders.

Recommended

1

FCA agrees FSCS funding reform

The FCA has provisionally agreed a set of reforms to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. The regulator released a set of proposals for changing how the lifeboat fund is paid for late last year. It put a number of specific ideas out to the market from its FSCS review, including collecting data from advisers on […]

Man in light
6

FCA urges caution over ‘streamlined advice’ on DB transfers

The FCA has raised questions over whether ‘streamlined advice’ can be given in complex situations such as defined benefit pension transfers. In a guidance note today, the regulator has laid out how firms should approach simplified or focused advice, where the firm or client has limited the scope of the service. The FCA has reiterated […]

UK House Property 480
16

Pensioners sue mortgage lender over self-cert interest-only loan

Coventry Building Society’s specialist lender Godiva Mortgages is being sued by two pensioners for more than £400,000 over a controversial self-certified interest-only mortgage deal. The loan was taken out on a £650,000 house in Surrey where Norma Mason, 79, and her husband Robert Mason, 78, say they have lived for 40 years. On 1 February […]

InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank480

Brazil: The recovery remains intact

The Brazilian investment case has transformed dramatically over the past eighteen months. Back at the beginning of 2016, the market was under pressure from both international and domestic factors. The Chinese economy was slowing, which resulted in a precipitous fall in commodity prices, and the US Federal Reserve was beginning to raise interest rates, with […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Fund investors seek more details on Fidelity’s fees changes

Fidelity Investments’ new fee structure appears to better align with investor interests, but more details are needed before it can properly be compared with the status quo offered by competitors, fund investors say. Fidelity International says as part of a global shake-up of fees it will introduce the ‘fulcrum fee’, which means fees will be […]

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Platform tech firms fight it out for client wins

Platform technology provider Bravura is not concerned about the dominance of rival FNZ in the market, saying the companies’ differing business models mean they attract different clients. In the UK advised platform market, Bravura is currently running the technology upgrades for Fidelity Fundsnetwork and Royal London-owned platform Ascentric. Nucleus also uses Bravura software. However, competitor […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment