Standard Life Aberdeen advice arm acquires Grant Thornton planning business

Standard Life Aberdeen’s national advice arm 1825 has confirmed its acquisition of auditor Grant Thornton’s wealth advisory business in its largest deal to date.

The acquisition brings 34 planners under the 1825 umbrella along with assets under advice of £1.7bn.

This brings the SLA arm’s total assets to £5.8bn and is the first acquisition since the £11bn merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

Reports that GT was looking to be acquired by 1825 surfaced in early June as it looked to distance itself from talks of conflict of interest in the audit industry.

1825 says GT approached it believing it could accelerate its growth strategy under new ownership.

GT chief executive Dave Dunckley says: “It is clear the wealth advisory team’s potential would be best delivered by a business focused solely on the financial advice market.”

1825 chief executive Julie Scott says the deal aligns well with the advice firm’s plans to strengthen its national business.

She says: “I was delighted when Grant Thornton approached us with this idea. This significantly accelerates 1825’s growth plans and gives us a broader UK-wide presence.

“Demands for high quality financial planning and advice continues to growth and with over 110 financial planners we will be well-placed to help more people access advice.”

1825 has struggled to turn profits in the four years since it launched but has seen strong increases in assets under advice.