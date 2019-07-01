Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Standard Life Aberdeen advice arm acquires Grant Thornton planning business

By

Standard Life Aberdeen’s national advice arm 1825 has confirmed its acquisition of auditor Grant Thornton’s wealth advisory business in its largest deal to date.

The acquisition brings 34 planners under the 1825 umbrella along with assets under advice of £1.7bn.

This brings the SLA arm’s total assets to £5.8bn and is the first acquisition since the £11bn merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

1825 seeks boost to client bank with financial education programme

Reports that GT was looking to be acquired by 1825 surfaced in early June as it looked to distance itself from talks of conflict of interest in the audit industry.

1825 says GT approached it believing it could accelerate its growth strategy under new ownership.

GT chief executive Dave Dunckley says: “It is clear the wealth advisory team’s potential would be best delivered by a business focused solely on the financial advice market.”

1825 chief executive Julie Scott says the deal aligns well with the advice firm’s plans to strengthen its national business.

Ex-1825 director starts own IFA with Best Practice network

She says: “I was delighted when Grant Thornton approached us with this idea. This significantly accelerates 1825’s growth plans and gives us a broader UK-wide presence.

“Demands for high quality financial planning and advice continues to growth and with over 110 financial planners we will be well-placed to help more people access advice.”

1825 has struggled to turn profits in the four years since it launched but has seen strong increases in assets under advice.

Recommended

Asset managers face delisting from UN responsible investing initiative

Fifty asset managers signed up to the United Nations’ for responsible investing could face being delisted for failing to show evidence of their commitment, according to the Financial Times.  The UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment is based on six principles which put environmental, social and governance concerns at the heart of mainstream investing. The asset […]

Inheritance tax bills bite despite tax relief measures

The residence nil-rate band introduced four years ago under former chancellor George Osborne has had a minimal impact on inheritance tax bills, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed. In an FOIA response to Quilter seen by Money Marketing, HM Revenue and Customs says £1.3bn was claimed on 6,730 estates last tax year. This […]

Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpg
6

Treasury to probe mini-bond regulation after LC&F collapse

The Treasury will look at whether the regulatory framework around mini-bond investments is suitable following the collapse of provider London Capital & Finance earlier this year. According to Reuters, junior finance minister John Glen flagged the finance ministry’s involvement in the ongoing case in a letter to lawmakers published on Monday. Glen says the Treasury […]

Good governance – a key differentiator

Good governance of multi-asset portfolios is increasingly important. However, the complexity of the process is increasing. Here Ciaran Mulligan, Head of Investment Manager Oversight, shares his views on how quantitative and qualitative approaches could complement each other. One of the key aspect he discusses is, not to overlook the overall economic factors at play and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA confirms fee cut for advisers

The FCA has confirmed a reduction in the amount advisers pay towards it in a policy statement published today. The update says the watchdog will reduce the amount of “A13” block fees – which includes advisers and some brokers – from £80.3m in 2018/19 to £79.4m in 2019/20. The measure represents a fall of around […]

PFS to simplify chartered application process

The Personal Finance Society will make applying for and renewing corporate chartered status simpler in order to speed up the process time. This follows the PFS’ announcement that the Chartered Insurance Institute would relaunch the chartered proposition from today, requiring 50 per cent of advisers to be chartered from January 2020. Those looking to apply […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com