Money Marketing
View more on these topics

SJP nears £100bn AUM mark as pension assets spike

By

Gold nuggets whitebg 480St James’s Place is approaching £100bn in assets under management as its pension business saw another strong quarter of inflows.

Results for the final quarter of 2017 show the restricted manager now has AUM of just over £90bn , up 20 per cent in twelve months.

Pension funds increased from £28bn to £36bn, an increase of 28 per cent. The firm now has 3,661 qualified advisers on its books.

Chief executive Andrew Croft, who recently took over from David Bellamy, who had headed up the business for more than a decade, says: “At the heart of this sustained growth is the importance we place on maintaining long lasting relationships with, and between, our partners and clients and serving them well.

“We continue to see a growing demand for advice…our continuing focus on achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients, through the provision of trusted financial advice and our distinctive investment management approach, gives us confidence that we will continue to grow our business, in line with our objectives, in 2018 and beyond”

Exclusive: SJP chief reveals all on charges, FCA and the future of advice

The financial statements show that SJP has slightly reduced its UK equity exposure, from 23 per cent to 21 per cent, and upped the proportion of funds held in fixed interest assets from 17 per cent to 19 per cent.

Property and alternative assets account for around three per cent of SJP funds under management respectively.

Recommended

4

FCA writes to advisers over ‘commoditised’ DB transfer processes

The FCA has issued a warning over ‘commoditised’ defined benefit pension transfers running the risk of unsuitable advice. In a letter sent to advisers holding pension transfer permissions, the regulator reminds planners that a “key area” of its focus is on pension transfers, and that it will later this year be contacting all firms to […]

Barclays scrutinised over pensions arrangements

MPs have scrutinised Barclays over plans to attach its final salary pension scheme to the investment banking arm. Work and pensions committee chairman  Frank Field has written to The Pensions Regulator chief executive Lesley Titcomb about 280,000 savers that would be affected by the move. The bank offered employees a final salary scheme until 2012 […]

UK-Houses-Home-House-Property-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual: FCA should review dropped equity release qualification

Old Mutual has called on the FCA to reverse its decision not to create a standalone equity release qualification for financial advisers. The call follows figures published today from the Equity Release Council which show a record quarter for equity release activity in Q4 2017. The total amount of housing wealth unlocked by over-55 homeowners […]

Budget summary – March 2016

This week’s Budget looked as if it would be a difficult one for the Chancellor, with disappointing economic numbers and the need to avoid ruffling feathers ahead of June’s in/out referendum. Nevertheless, Mr Osborne did spring a few surprises, including some tax reductions. So how does this budget affect you? If you are – or […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Fund groups respond to Mifid II ‘all-in fee’ fallout

Three fund groups featured in recent research as among those charging the highest fees have defended their approaches. This week research by the Lang Cat showed some fund managers’ costs increased at least two times beyond the ongoing charges figure, as Mifid II rules around fee disclosure take effect. Under Mifid II, which came into […]

Ros Altmann
3

Ros Altmann: HMRC must rethink SSAS measures

This April, SSASs may be hit by new HM Revenue & Customs rules that could undermine thousands of bona fide pension schemes, unless the Treasury can be persuaded to recognise the dangers of its plans. The Government rightly wants to crack down on scams and has recognised SSASs can pose a risk. Even though these […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. James Hurdman 25th January 2018 at 10:30 am

    It’s always good to see the old “distinctive investment management approach” quote rolled out. That’s what I always read in the suitability reports from SJP that recommend that a client moves from a PP with an AMC of 0.5% and 200 funds to choose from, into an SJP PP with an AMC of 1.7%, 36 funds to choose from and a penalty if you want to transfer in the first 6 years.

  2. take the high road road 25th January 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I think you’ll find that SJP have around 80 funds plus a further 10 or so ‘risk’ rated MM funds but all the same, if you look at their fund ‘Factsheets’ on any of these, the information on what these cost is pretty much non-existent!!

    I thought all managers and industry providers had to show at least this sort of information….and what will the FCA do about it?…as usual,your answers on a stamp please!

    • Robert Milligan 25th January 2018 at 3:49 pm

      Rubbish the whole SJP model is bankrupt, it would have closed years ago if it were not for the AMC’s charged, funding the loss’s of it’s TIED AGENTS and the shortly to be enjoyed weekend in London, at a cost of £3,000,000, all of which the Client is paying for. Anything different response is untenable, The profit from the Over Charging is explicitly being used to support and un-financially viable advice proposition.

Leave a comment