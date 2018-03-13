Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Spring Statement: Govt releases Brexit spending plans

By

Europe-European-Flags-EU-700.jpgThe Government has outlined where it is allocating more than £1.5bn in Brexit preparation funding to departments and administrations for 2018/19.

Winners include the Home Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs which will be receiving the largest allocation of the funds, at £395m and £310m respectively.

With £300,000 allocations, the Scotland Office and Wales Office are receiving the lowest funding arrangements, slightly under the £400,000 administered to the Northern Ireland office.

Spring Statement: UK GDP revised up for 2018

Presenting the 2018 Spring Statement today, Chancellor Philip Hammond said: “Since the Budget we have made substantial progress in our negotiations with the European Union to deliver a Brexit that supports British jobs, businesses and prosperity. I look forward to another important step forward at the European Council next week. We will continue to prepare for all eventualities.”

Also among the departments with the highest funding allocations are HM Revenue & Customs (£260m) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (£185m).

The Competition and Markets Authority, which oversees business and economic strength outside the UK has been allocated just £23.6m in funding, while the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will be receiving £26.2m.

Spring Statement: Inflation to return to target

For the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, responsible for the UK’s overseas interests and citizens, £29.6m will be provided, while the government is allocating the Department of Transport £75.8m, slightly more than the £74m it has set aside for the Department for International Trade.

A written statement from the government says it is still “committed to seeking a new future economic partnership with the European Union” and will make final Brexit budget allocations at the Supplementary Estimates early next year.

Recommended

1

Tom Baigrie: Consumer ‘experts’ must report more responsibly

The UK protection industry is unfairly defined by occasional failures, when the focus must be on the thousands it has helped. “One British child in every 29 loses a parent while still a minor, so all new parents should think about life cover. And here is how it works…” said the money saving expert recently. […]

11

Two advisers plead guilty to £17m fraud

Two Norfolk-based financial advisers have plead guilty to using a high-risk investment scheme to defraud more than 200 investors out of pension savings worth £17m. The two brothers, Alan and Russell Taylor, ran both financial advice firm Taylor and Taylor Associates and were directors and shareholders of investment manager Vantage Investment Group. The pair were […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

6

PFS: Advisers struggling to get PI cover for pension transfers

The Personal Finance Society has warned many of its members are struggling to find professional indemnity insurance cover for pension transfer advice. PFS chief executive Keith Richards tells the Financial Times the pension freedoms are in danger of being “de-railed” if advisers continue to face problems getting adequate PI cover. Richards says many of the PFS’s 37,000 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Cash-Wallet-Consumer-Retail-Shopping-700x450.jpg

Spring Statement: Wage growth needed to underpin auto-enrolment increases

Wage growth is needed to ensure workers do not opt out from auto-enrolment when contribution rates increase over the next 12 months. That is the view of Aviva savings and retirement head Alistair McQueen, who was responding to the latest Office for Budget Responsibility forecast released after the Spring Statement. Auto-enrolment contribution rates will increase to […]

Buxton Richard Old Mutual

Richard Buxton: Three cheers for the return of volatility

A degree of fear and volatility is healthy, as investors have chance of picking up bargains. Market corrections are a healthy part of everyday investing. Make the most of the opportunities they provide. Spring is in the air. Wakened from their cosy lethargy of the long winter months, Mother Nature’s green shoots are starting to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment