Spring Statement 2019: Growth revised amid Brexit woes

By

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpgBritain’s growth will continue to grow 1.2 per cent this year, chancellor Philip Hammond has announced today in his Spring Statement today.

The Office for Budget Responsibility figures show growth in every year of its forecast. While it continues this year, the IMF and OECD both predict Britain to grow faster than Germany. The UK will grow 1.4 per cent in 2020 and 1.6 per cent in each of the final three years, making cumulative growth slightly higher than the Budget forecast last year.

“Provided we reach a deal to leave in an orderly fashion…this country for the first time in a decade will have genuine and sustainable choices about its future,” Hammond says.

In his Autumn Statement in October last year, the chancellor announced GDP would rise to 1.6 per cent for 2019, with growth predicted to dip to 1.4 per cent for 2020 and 2021 and returning to 1.6 per cent by 2023.

Spring Statement 2019: EIS investments to undergo review

The government is set to review what funds will be allowed in Enterprise Investment Schemes. In the Spring Statement today, the government says it will publish approved funds guidelines for comment on what investments should be allowed in the scheme designed to channel money to start-up companies, alongside draft legislation. It is also set to […]

Behind the numbers: Explaining the failures of strategic bond managers

What has gone wrong for so many managers over the past 12 months? Only five out of 80 (6.25 per cent) strategic bond managers achieved positive performance in 2018, with the sector averaging a return of -2.49 per cent. The list of achievers includes Pimco GIS Income, Allianz Strategic Bond and three Royal London AM […]

Spring Statement Eleven Downing Street

Spring Statement 2019: Experts talk prospects for pensions, savings and social care

Leading experts across financial services weigh in with their thoughts on a key moment for chancellor Philip Hammond after he presented his Spring Statement today amid Brexit upheaval in parliament While we could have all predicted that today’s statement would be overshadowed by Brexit, long-term thinking is crucial in pensions policy. It’s disappointing that the […]

