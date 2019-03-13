Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Spring Statement 2019: Experts talk prospects for pensions, savings and social care

By

Leading experts across financial services weigh in with their thoughts on a key moment for chancellor Philip Hammond after he presented his Spring Statement today amid Brexit upheaval in parliament

While we could have all predicted that today’s statement would be overshadowed by Brexit, long-term thinking is crucial in pensions policy. It’s disappointing that the government didn’t take this opportunity to offer a good news story by undertaking to extend auto-enrolment to the thousands of workers not currently covered by the scheme.

It’s vital that the government delivers on its promise to lower the age limit for auto-enrolment from 22 to 18, calculate contributions from the first pound earned, and go beyond its existing promises to bring in half a million new savers – the vast majority women often combining part time work with caring – by lowering the £10,000 earnings trigger to the primary national insurance threshold.

People’s Pension director of policy Gregg McClymont

Today’s Spring Statement was little more than a blip on the political radar. Squeezed in-between Prime Minister’s Question Time and a motion on leaving the European Union without a deal, it’s clear that Parliament’s mind was somewhere else. Despite the long shadow cast by the Brexit drama, Philip Hammond came to the House of Commons with positive news on tax receipts meaning that the government is on course to have a smaller deficit in this financial year.

While in theory this should give the chancellor greater wriggle room, he was at pains to point out that the purse strings won’t be loosened until there is greater clarity around the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

More than anything, today’s statement had a very clear motive; to dangle the prospect of a ‘deal dividend’ in-front of those MPs who may still change their mind and vote for Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement if it comes back for a third time.

Sanlam UK chief investment officer Philip Smeaton

I am looking forward to seeing what the ‘deal dividend’ actually means for tax. I would be surprised if there are any real tax cuts, especially with planned tax changes already in place

I would like to see the ‘deal dividend’ used for a further reduction in corporation tax to 15 per cent, especially in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Assuming a no deal Brexit, EIS should be widened and relaxed to encourage more private investment in UK business, we would no longer be bound by the EU State Aid rules.

Blick Rothenberg partner Nimesh Shah

The Chancellor was right to highlight that an additional 220,000 new homes have been built as this is certainly helpful in controlling house price inflation.

However, it was disappointing to again hear the promotion of the First Time Buyers relief which although helping 240,000 FTBs, has done so at a staggering cost of £600m to the taxpayer.

As AAT has repeatedly highlighted, this scheme is costly and bureaucratic and should be scrapped in favour of simply switching Stamp Duty liability from the buyer to the seller.

Switching liability is a cost free alternative that would save the taxpayer hundreds of millions of pounds; protect existing revenue streams; ensuring every FTB was free from Stamp Duty whilst helping tens of thousands of other home owners who are moving up the property ladder – by ensuring they pay a lower sum on the house they are selling and not the house they are buying.

AAT head of public policy Phil Hall

The Chancellor’s words were as reliable as a weatherman’s with the forecasts and announcements having the potential to be blown away overnight depending on whether a Brexit deal is sorted.

Gratefully social care got a cursory nod as the Chancellor announced a three year spending review to be published alongside the next budget. Having a clear vision on how much the government is willing and able to spend on social care will enable policymaking. At the moment all we have is an illusory green paper that seems to be a figment of our imagination, and even when it’s produced, it will be a series of ideas, rather than a concrete plan of how we are going to deal with the colossal challenge of funding long term care.

Government need to produce clear guidelines on how much the state will contribute towards a person’s long-term care and how so the wealth management and insurance industry can create products that will help remove the rest of the uncertainty. The weight of the concern of being able to pay for care should not be underestimated.

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin

Recommended

British Steel transfer complaint details surface

The Pensions Ombudsman is finalising preliminary decisions on three lead cases that will determine how complaints about transfer values related to the British Steel Pension Scheme are handled. A response to a Freedom of Information Act request published yesterday sheds light on how the Ombudsman’s investigation into British Steel complaints is going. In February 2018 […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Andy Thompson: “We didn’t know if a fully-integrated Quilter model would work”

The expansion of Quilter’s national model to include the mass affluent market has been built off widespread industry demand for more integrated propositions, says Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson. Speaking to Money Marketing, Thompson says the vertically-integrated Quilter, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has seen more success from its national arm Quilter Private Client Advisers than […]
2

New FCA directory to include adviser qualification details

The FCA has finalised its plans to set up a new Directory for financial services workers, including advisers, which will include details of membership of accredited bodies for the first time. This means that, alongside details of the advice firm that appear, advisers in customer facing roles will have their membership of bodies like the […]

Canada Life welcomes HMRC’s DOTAS legislation

“HMRC’s tax guidance provides welcome clarity around the use of mainstream estate planning solutions, such as flexible reversionary trusts,” says Sean Christian, MD & Executive Director – International Businesses, Canada Life International. Sean Christian said: “The new Disclosure of Tax Avoidance Schemes (DOTAS) legislation enables HMRC to crackdown on aggressive tax avoidance schemes, while the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spring Statement Downing Street

Spring Statement 2019: Three-year spending review planned before summer

Chancellor Phillip Hammond has confirmed the Government will hold a  spending review of departmental funding before summer. In today’s Spring Statement, the Chancellor said a full detailed spending review is expected later this year. Plans for the review will begin in summer if a Brexit deal is agreed. Hammond said: “I intend to launch a […]

Spring Statement Philip Hammond 5

Spring Statement 2019: Five years of wage growth ahead

The Chancellor Philip Hammond has said wage growth is set to continue for every for the next five years. During today’s Spring Statement Hammond stated data from the Office for Budget Responsibility’s economic forecast for the country predicted the fastest growth in a decade. Next year the OBR also predicts 600,000 new jobs will be […]

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpg

Spring Statement 2019: Growth revised amid Brexit woes

Britain’s growth will continue to grow 1.2 per cent this year, chancellor Philip Hammond has announced today in his Spring Statement today. The Office for Budget Responsibility figures show growth in every year of its forecast. While it continues this year, the IMF and OECD both predict Britain to grow faster than Germany. The UK […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com